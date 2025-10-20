Khánh Hòa to host Katê Festival

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province will host the Chăm ethic people’s traditional Katê Festival from October 20 to 22.

The event is an opportunity for the Chăm Brahman community to express their gratitude to the gods and ancestors, and pray for favourable weather and good harvests.

The first day will be the costume procession of the Goddess Po Inu Nugar, or Holy Mother, who taught the Chăm people to grow rice, weave cloth, and raise livestock.

On the second day, the rituals of opening temple gates, bathing and dressing the deity statues, and making offerings will be held at the temples of Pô Klong Garai, Pô Rômê and Pô Inư Nưgar to pray for a peaceful and happy life.

The Chăm Brahman community will host celebrations at home to honour their ancestors on the third day.

The event will also include ritual and cultural shows, folk music and song presentations with traditional instruments, and folk sport activities.

Nguyễn Long Biên, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that during the festival, the province aims to strengthen the promotion and introduction of the cultural values ​​of the Chăm people and the tourism potential of Khánh Hòa. It also provides favourable conditions for tourists to visit, learn and experience unique cultural heritages.

The Katê Festival is the largest festival celebrated annually for three days in the seventh lunar month of the Chăm calendar by the Chăm Brahman community who live in the central region.

It is one of the 15 biggest festivals in Việt Nam, attracting thousands of domestic and international visitors every year.

The Katê Festival was recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2022. – VNS