Vietnamese Women’s Day shines in Brussels with áo dài, phở

BRUSSELS — Vietnamese women lit up Ixelles, Brussels on October 19, donning colourful áo dài (traditional long dress) to celebrate Việt Nam Women’s Day (October 20), a national tribute to their beauty, resilience, and spirit.

The event, co-hosted by the Vietnamese Women’s Association under the General Union of Vietnamese in Belgium (UGVB) and the Vietnamese Áo Dài Heritage Club, also marked the 95th anniversary of the Việt Nam Women’s Union.

In his address, UGVB Chairman Huỳnh Công Mỹ highlighted the pivotal role of Vietnamese women throughout the nation’s history, both in the struggles for independence and in modern society.

The event unfolded with musical performances that struck a deep emotional chord, weaving themes of maternal love, compassion, and the quiet sacrifices of women. These resonated profoundly with the audience, many of whom were far from their homeland, moved to tears by the tender pull of memory and melody.

A cultural showcase offered a fashion journey through Việt Nam's past, from the humble tứ thân dress of northern women to the elegant áo dài, a symbol of national identity. For those in attendance, the sight of these designs evoked a nostalgia, a bridge to the faraway homeland.

A standout moment was the display of the Nhật Bình costume, a bespoke creation by Quang Hoà tailor in the central city of Huế for the club. Once worn by imperial consorts and princesses of the Nguyến Dynasty, the garment drew particular attention for its historical and aesthetic significance.

In a modern twist, the celebration included a pho cooking competition, a spirited showcase of Việt Nam's culinary heritage. The contestants, all Vietnamese students studying in Belgium, showed off their skills, but it was two young men from HCM City who stole the show. Their meticulously presented, richly flavoured broth earned them an unexpected victory, much to the delight of the judges and onlookers alike.

“This is the first time the UGVB has held a phở contest”, said Quỳnh Iris de Prelle, a member of the organising board. “Our aim is not only to celebrate Vietnamese cuisine but to weave together the generations of Vietnamese in Belgium through shared stories of peace and joy”.

The event also saw the launch of a UGVB fundraising campaign to aid communities in Việt Nam ravaged by recent storms and floods, a gesture reflecting the enduring Vietnamese tradition of solidarity and mutual support, no matter where they are in the world. — VNA/VNS