Vietnamese áo dài shines at int’l concert in Budapest

HÀ NỘI — For the first time, Vietnamese áo dài and traditional costumes have been showcased at an international concert by world-renowned opera artist Miklosa Erika and the Budapest Jazz Orchestra at Klauzal Gabor Theatre in Budapest.

The event, organised by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Hungary, formed part of the “Vietnamese Áo Dài Culture Month in Europe” and celebrated the Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).

Initiated by the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe and the Vietnamese Áo Dài Heritage Club in Europe under the Vietnam Áo Dài Culture Association, the programme aimed to honour áo dài as a symbol of the Vietnamese identity and spirit, while highlighting the creativity and active role of Vietnamese women in promoting the national culture abroad.

This was the first time an áo dài performance had been integrated into a classical concert by an international artist in Hungary, representing an innovative approach to cultural diplomacy. The graceful áo dài under stage lights created a mesmerizing blend of Eastern and Western art, leaving a deep impression on Hungarian and international audiences.

During the event, Dr. Phan Bích Thiện, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Hungary, presented Miklosa Erika with a handcrafted Vietnamese áo dài as a symbol of friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and Hungary.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Thiện said that featuring áo dài in a concert setting was a new way to promote Vietnamese cultural values, subtle, effective, and harmonised with the global cultural flow.

Expressing her appreciation, Erika said she was deeply touched by the gift, adding that she could feel the beauty of the Vietnamese soul and spirit through each detail of the costume, describing it as elegant and feminine.

The event not only helped introduce the image of Việt Nam and its people to international friends but also demonstrated the creativity, confidence, and integration spirit of Vietnamese women in Hungary and across Europe, where áo dài continues to shine as a proud emblem of the Vietnamese culture on the global stage. — VNA/VNS