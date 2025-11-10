Thorough preparations for Vietnam - India Bilateral Exercise 2025: official

HÀ NỘI – Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and deputy head of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee on UN Peacekeeping Operations, chaired a rehearsal on Monday for the opening of the Vietnam - India Bilateral Exercise 2025 (VINBAX 2025).

Following VINBAX 2024 in India, the fourth field-based UN peacekeeping exercise will run from November 11-27 at the National Military Training Centre 4 in Hà Nội, deploying nearly 300 officers and heavy equipment to sharpen engineering, medical and search-and-rescue skills for UN missions.

The drill is designed to enhance operational capacity, technical skills, and joint coordination for troops preparing to join UN peacekeeping missions. It is also expected to boost defence cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Beyond professional training, VINBAX 2025 will also feature ceremonial activities, cultural and sports exchanges, and site tours to foster mutual understanding and friendship.

Tấn demanded meticulous preparations covering personnel, gear, uniforms, and scripting, urging tight inter-unit coordination and last-minute checks. He gave on-site guidance on logistics, protocol, staging and security.

VINBAX 2025 marks the sixth Vietnam–India peacekeeping exercise overall and their fourth field-based drill. It began in 2018 in India in the form of tabletop simulations, continued in Việt Nam in 2019, and then gradually upgraded to full-scale field drills under bilateral defence agreements. VNA/VNS