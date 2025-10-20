Huge potential remains for Việt Nam – China cooperation: ACC Secretary General

BEIJING — Việt Nam is emerging as one of the most stable and attractive investment destinations in the region, with huge potential for cooperation with China in many areas such as economy, trade, and technology, as the two countries pursue sustainable development and innovation, stated Shi Zhongjun, Secretary General of the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC).

In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Beijing, Shi said that ASEAN and China are both rapidly developing economies, with Việt Nam emerging as a regional leading nation in growth thanks to its vast market potential and strong development capacity.

Việt Nam enjoys distinct advantages such as a large market size, abundant workforce, and high economic growth rate, while China holds strengths in science, technology, an integrated production chain, and a huge industrial market, he said.

According to Shi, the two countries can complement each other in various areas of cooperation, particularly in industrial production, technological innovation, and green development.

Commenting on Việt Nam’s investment environment, Shi called it a peaceful country with a stable investment environment and consistent policies that foster confidence among foreign investors.

Việt Nam’s government-led development model — characterised by proactive support, problem-solving, and practical services for businesses — has become a distinctive advantage and a clear strength in recent years, he went on.

He noted that after years of growth, Việt Nam ’s economy and management capacity have reached a certain level, enabling the country to enter a new phase of development focused on technological innovation, growth model transformation, and sustainable development.

Shi expressed his hope that more Chinese enterprises will invest into Việt Nam in the near future to grow together, thereby enhancing industrial capacity and contributing to the prosperity of both economies.

In the context of rapid scientific and technological advancement, the two countries should promote innovation in their economic cooperation, he said, showing his belief that China – Việt Nam cooperation will continue to deepen and deliver tangible benefits to both sides. — VNS