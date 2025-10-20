Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Huge potential remains for Việt Nam – China cooperation: ACC Secretary General

October 20, 2025 - 10:46
Việt Nam enjoys distinct advantages such as a large market size, abundant workforce, and high economic growth rate, while China holds strengths in science, technology, an integrated production chain, and a huge industrial market.
Financial buildings in the downtown area of HCM City along the Sài Gòn River. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — Việt Nam is emerging as one of the most stable and attractive investment destinations in the region, with huge potential for cooperation with China in many areas such as economy, trade, and technology, as the two countries pursue sustainable development and innovation, stated Shi Zhongjun, Secretary General of the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC).

In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Beijing, Shi said that ASEAN and China are both rapidly developing economies, with Việt Nam emerging as a regional leading nation in growth thanks to its vast market potential and strong development capacity.

Việt Nam  enjoys distinct advantages such as a large market size, abundant workforce, and high economic growth rate, while China holds strengths in science, technology, an integrated production chain, and a huge industrial market, he said.

According to Shi, the two countries can complement each other in various areas of cooperation, particularly in industrial production, technological innovation, and green development.

Commenting on Việt Nam’s investment environment, Shi called it a peaceful country with a stable investment environment and consistent policies that foster confidence among foreign investors.

Việt Nam’s government-led development model — characterised by proactive support, problem-solving, and practical services for businesses — has become a distinctive advantage and a clear strength in recent years, he went on.

He noted that after years of growth, Việt Nam ’s economy and management capacity have reached a certain level, enabling the country to enter a new phase of development focused on technological innovation, growth model transformation, and sustainable development.

Shi expressed his hope that more Chinese enterprises will invest into Việt Nam in the near future to grow together, thereby enhancing industrial capacity and contributing to the prosperity of both economies.

In the context of rapid scientific and technological advancement, the two countries should promote innovation in their economic cooperation, he said, showing his belief that China – Việt Nam  cooperation will continue to deepen and deliver tangible benefits to both sides. — VNS

Vietnam China relations

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Digital infrastructure forms the backbone of Việt Nam’s 2030 national vision

The Government Portal interviewed Major General Nguyễn Ngọc Cương, Director of the National Data Centre under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS), to explore the sector’s vision, responsibilities and solutions for developing, protecting and optimising national digital infrastructure, with a focus on safeguarding security, safety and digital sovereignty by 2030.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom