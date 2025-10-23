South African President’s visit to Việt Nam expected to foster stronger bilateral ties

PRETORIA — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming state visit to Việt Nam aims to expand bilateral relations across all fields, including trade and critical areas of the economy like agriculture, defence and technology, spokesperson for the President Vincent Magwenya told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Pretoria ahead of the trip. The visit is seen as a strategic opportunity to strengthen ties and open new avenues for cooperation.

He underlined that the relationship between South Africa and Việt Nam dates back to the days when both countries struggled for independence. Both countries have shared deep roots of solidarity and they are focusing on taking the relationship forward and elevating it to a strategic partnership and stronger trade cooperation.

Magwenya described President Ramaphosa’s visit as strategic and significant in promoting bilateral trade, contributing to fulfilling South Africa’s trade diversification strategy and expanding access to existing markets.

He noted that over the past 30 years, bilateral trade has been steadily increasing, and there is certainly more room, from President Ramaphosa's perspective, to grow the trade, to expand on people-to-people ties, and to exchange lessons and perspectives.

Magwenya said that the two sides have shared close bilateral cooperation at multilateral forums like the UN, G20 and other key multilateral platforms, as well as the same values and same perspectives on reforms. He said his hope that such collaboration will be strengthened by this visit and the elevation of the relationship to a strategic partnership.

Regarding potential cooperation areas for the two sides, he highlighted trade ties, which have steadily increased over the years, reaching about 31 billion ZAR (US$1.79 billion). The two sides have also enjoyed fruitful knowledge exchanges and South Africa finds a great deal of inspiration in how Việt Nam has rebuilt itself from a country once mired in conflict. Việt Nam’s ambition to become a country with high income by 2045 is also inspiring.

According to the spokesperson, during the upcoming visit, President Ramaphosa is scheduled to attend the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), which he described as a joint effort to deal with challenges posed by cybercrime at the multilateral level.

Magwenya stressed that technology is evolving rapidly, requiring all countries, policy makers and decision makers to also sharpen their responses. He stated that global cooperation is critical in stemming the tide of cybercrimes, ensuring that AI does not become destructive, but a positive force for change and development, particularly in the Global South.

The spokesperson said that following the state visit to Việt Nam, President Ramaphosa will also undertake a state visit to Indonesia and then attend the 47th ASEAN Summit as the Guest of the Chair.

The President believes that this visit will cement all these opportunities between South Africa and Southeast Asia, and his attendance of the ASEAN Summit is aimed at bridging the distance physically and geographically. This is an opportune time for South Africa, as well as for Africa to strengthen ties with the ASEAN region for the benefit of their peoples, said the spokesperson. — VNA/VNS