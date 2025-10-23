South African President’s Việt Nam visit to create turning point in bilateral ties: ambassador

PRETORIA — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Việt Nam from October 23 to 24 will not only strengthen the traditional friendship but also open up opportunities to explore new cooperation potential, aiming for a more comprehensive and deeper relationship in the future, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the African nation Hoàng Sỹ Cường.

This visit, the first by a South African President to Việt Nam in 18 years, marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship, following the historic phone call between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Ramaphosa on April 22. This event reflects the special importance and determination of both countries to elevate their bilateral ties.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on December 22, 1993, the two countries have continuously nurtured their friendship, achieving significant accomplishments across various fields. As each other's leading partner in Southeast Asia and Africa, South Africa is currently the only African country with which Vietnam has established a Partnership for Cooperation and Development, said Cường.

President Ramaphosa's state visit is expected to mark a pivotal moment, strengthening and expanding Việt Nam–South Africa relations in several areas.

Firstly, the visit will lay a solid foundation for enhancing the framework of bilateral relations, turning political will into tangible cooperation outcomes, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, he said.

Secondly, both sides will push forward concrete commitments, speed up negotiations, and soon sign cooperation agreements in priority areas, while also exploring new sectors such as green energy, e-commerce, and innovation.

Thirdly, in the international arena, the trip provides an opportunity for the two countries to reaffirm shared values, emphasise multilateralism, respect international law, and support reforms of global institutions towards greater fairness and positivity.

The ambassador went on to say that Việt Nam strongly supports South Africa's G20 Presidency in 2025, thanks the country for inviting Việt Nam's Prime Minister to the G20 Summit, and commits to making a positive contribution to the success of this event.

President Ramaphosa's visit, alongside his diplomatic activities in Southeast Asia and participation in the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reaffirms South Africa's desire to strengthen its comprehensive relations with the Southeast Asia region, including Việt Nam, Cường assessed.

To further boost the bilateral relations, the ambassador proposed the two sides focus on new areas of cooperation, such as green energy and just energy transition; e-commerce, banking and finance, and innovation; and tourism and investment. Connecting businesses and promoting investment projects will be key to elevating their economic relations to a new level, in line with their strong political ties, he stated.

South Africa, with its US$8.5 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), is leading in renewable energy and green hydrogen development, particularly through the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) for 2023–2027, creating thousands of green jobs in coal-mining areas like Mpumalanga. Việt Nam, with its $15.5 billion JETP and the Power Development Plan VIII, is accelerating wind and solar energy while supporting communities transitioning away from coal.

Therefore, the two countries can collaborate in specific areas such as sharing technology in green hydrogen production and smart grid development; and co-financing green funds to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sustainable value chains.

Việt Nam can draw from South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission model, where stakeholders jointly develop policies for a just transition and green job creation. In turn, South Africa can learn from Việt Nam's "solar energy boom," which saw the installation of 16 GW in just two years, driven by competitive auctions and digital transformation, helping reduce energy poverty and sustain economic growth.

This collaboration not only strengthens the Partnership for Cooperation and Development but also has the potential to create a South-South cooperation model, the diplomat added. — VNA/VNS