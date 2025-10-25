Việt Nam affirms strong commitment to Asia-Pacific economic cooperation with APEC trip: Ambassador

SEOUL — State President Lương Cường's trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK) to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral activities affirms Việt Nam's strong commitment to economic cooperation and integration in the Asia-Pacific, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Seoul, Hồ said that the trip, from October 29 to November 1, also offers a chance for Việt Nam to promote its image as a dynamic, deeply integrated economy that always accompanies the region toward the goal of “Connectivity – Innovation – Prosperity.”

This also reaffirms Việt Nam's role as an active, responsible member that is increasingly proactive in shaping the regional cooperation architecture in preparation for the hosting of APEC 2027.

He highlighted APEC Economic Leaders’ Week as an important annual event for economies to exchange policy directions and promote trade and investment liberalisation, green transition, and innovation – key drivers of sustainable growth amid global uncertainties.

On Việt Nam's priorities in APEC 2025, which is themed “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” the ambassador said that Việt Nam will focus on three key areas – promoting green, inclusive and sustainable growth towards carbon neutrality; strengthening supply chain connectivity and digital trade; leveraging technology and innovation to expand markets; and promoting cooperation to ensure food, energy, and high-quality human resource security.

Việt Nam will make constructive and practical contributions to APEC’s future agenda, particularly in initiatives that benefit people and businesses, he said.

Regarding Việt Nam's international integration and influence, the ambassador said Việt Nam has proven itself a dynamic and responsible member in multilateral mechanisms, especially APEC.

Since joining in 1998, Việt Nam has twice successfully hosted the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2006 and 2017, and is preparing for APEC 2027. It is now an attractive investment destination for international investment and trade, and a comprehensive strategic partner of many APEC economies such as the US, the RoK, Japan, China, Australia, and Singapore.

Việt Nam's extensive integration efforts through the implementation of new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), have helped elevate the country’s position, ensuring that Việt Nam's voice within APEC is increasingly listened to and respected, he underscored.

On the significance of President Cường visit to the RoK, Hồ highlighted that the trip carries both multilateral and bilateral importance.

On the sidelines of the meeting, President Cường is expected to meet RoK leaders and leaders from other member economies to discuss cooperation in high-tech supply chains, clean energy, innovation, non-traditional security and people-to-people exchanges.

He emphasised that the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has developed strongly across all sectors, supported by frequent high-level exchanges, including the recent visits of Party General Secretary To Lam (August 2025) and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (June 2024).

This visit, coinciding with APEC 2025, will deepen mutual trust and lay the groundwork for more substantive cooperation as both nations approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Looking ahead to APEC 2027, the diplomat affirmed that the event will be a “golden opportunity” for Việt Nam to promote its image as a leading player in regional cooperation, while creating a new momentum for the country’s socio-economic growth.

Successfully hosting APEC 2027 will offer Việt Nam a chance to promote the image of a dynamic, innovative, and rapidly developing nation, thereby strengthening economic and cultural diplomacy and enhancing its position in the region and on the international stage, he noted.

This will be also a golden opportunity for Việt Nam to attract high-quality investment and tourism, particularly in innovation, the digital economy, and green energy toward sustainable development. Businesses will have greater opportunities to connect, expand their operations, and participate in global markets, he added. — VNA/VNS