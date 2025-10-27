Vietnamese Party chief’s visit to UK a milestone in bilateral relations: Diplomat

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming official visit to the UK by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm is very important for the UK, marking a step forward in bilateral relations to a "new, higher level," UK Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew has stated.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat highlighted the significance of the trip – the first by a Party General Secretary of Việt Nam to the UK in 13 years, stressing that one of the most significant things in the visit will be a high-level political dialogue between the two nations’ leaders.

"A partnership between the two countries, and the trust and dialogue that is built at the highest level will help underpin advancing shared interests, whether that is in an open and free trading system, whether that is in ensuring peace and security globally and tackling the most difficult global issues," he stressed.

This visit will help strengthen and clearly demonstrate the practical cooperation between the two sides, he said, adding the partnership is going to come out in a number of different areas, including economic and technological cooperation, financial sector, skills and training – education, green transformation, global cooperation.

The two countries are really going to build on that story of their economic development, he said, noting that Việt Nam is now moving into a new era of development. He stated that "as it does so, the UK wants to be a close and important partner for that development."

The two sides will continue to enhance economic collaboration, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and emerging technologies – key factors for Việt Nam’s next phase of development.

He stated that financial services and professional legal services are a strength of the UK's economy traditionally, affirming that the UK stands ready to share its experience and expertise, and support Việt Nam in this area, especially as Việt Nam is establishing an international financial centre in HCM City in Đà Nẵng.

As the financial sector grows and flourishes, it provides products and services to consumers but it also supports finance flowing in the rest of the economy to support sustainable development in Việt Nam, he noted.

During the Vietnamese Party leader’s visit, skills, training and education will remain "the heart of the partnership," the diplomat said, stressing that Việt Nam’s next generation acquires the skills needed for the future economy and strengthens the connections between the two countries.

Collaboration between Việt Nam and the UK in sustainable energy and green energy transition is expected to be significantly accelerated by this visit, he said, showing his belief that discussions in London will demonstrate how this ambition will be translated into concrete actions to support both countries through their transition.

Finally, regarding global cooperation, the two countries share many common interests – from upholding an international rules-based system to ensuring free trade and safe, stable supply chains, he stated, adding that the visit will point the direction for Việt Nam and the UK to cooperate more deeply in the future.

Regarding recent milestones in the Việt Nam–UK relations, in the context of the 15th founding anniversary of their Strategic Partnership, the ambassador noted that the two sides have continuously worked together to further deepen their relationship across wide range of areas.

He expressed his delight and admiration for the progress achieved in trade, education, finance, security cooperation, and climate action.

According to the diplomat, the two-way trade has almost tripled over the past decade, exceeding nine billion GBP (US$11.98 billion) annually. This growth has been driven by the free trade agreement between the two countries. With Việt Nam's support, the UK joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) last year, and this has "really underpinned UK companies, businesses, and individuals benefiting from increased trade between the two nations."

The two countries have also witnessed impressive education cooperation. Over the past 15 years, over 75,000 Vietnamese students studied in the UK, and every year there are 12,000 Vietnamese studying in the UK now. The diplomat said that this helps build bridges between the two countries, as individuals who have studied and lived in the UK are now contributing to society and further strengthening the ties between the nations.

The ambassador also mentioned important accomplishments in cooperation on climate adaptation and green transition; and defence and security.

Following Việt Nam’s historic commitment at COP26 in 2021 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the two countries are cooperating closely through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Recently, a UK energy delegation visited Việt Nam to support the development of offshore wind power – an area in which the UK has extensive practical experience.

In defence and security cooperation, the UK has supported Việt Nam’s path toward international integration, especially in UN peacekeeping operations, contributing to security in the region and the world.

The diplomat said "Việt Nam's story of development is one of the most impressive globally." He noted that the Southeast Asian nation is now in a "very strong position," with solid fundamentals including a young, well-educated population, a strategic location, skilled workforce, a growing manufacturing sector, deep integration into global supply chains, and an extensive network of free trade agreements – foundations that are crucial for the country’s future development within the global economy.

He expressed his belief that with partners like the UK, and by seizing opportunities while navigating global challenges, Việt Nam is fully capable of continuing its success and realising its great aspirations and potential in this new phase of development. — VNA/VNS