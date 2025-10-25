Việt Nam, Bulgaria open new chapter of substantive cooperation

HÀ NỘI - The official elevation of Việt Nam–Bulgaria relations to a Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Bulgaria from October 22-24 marks a significant milestone, reinforcing their long-standing traditional friendship while opening up broader and more substantive cooperation opportunities in the new era.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, the visit symbolises the deep political trust, enduring solidarity, and shared aspirations of the two peoples. It creates new momentum to lift the Việt Nam–Bulgaria partnership to a new height, matching their 75-year friendship and significant cooperation potential.

Bulgarian journalist and writer Kadrinka Kadrinova noted that over the past 75 years, bilateral relations have been built on mutual trust and effective cooperation, strengthened by warm and profound friendship. She emphasised that despite the strong foundation, there remains vast untapped potential for the two nations to deepen collaboration in today’s evolving international context.

The official upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership paves the way for future-oriented cooperation, particularly in science and technology as well as education and training, identified as key pillars for generating practical and sustainable outcomes in the digital era.

During high-level meetings, Bulgarian leaders expressed deep affection for Việt Nam, appreciation for the historical friendship, and admiration for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and international integration achievements. They reaffirmed Bulgaria’s readiness to serve as a bridge to promote stronger cooperation between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) as well as the Balkan region.

President Rumen Radev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s consistent policy of valuing its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, expressing a desire to strengthen collaboration for sustainable development and shared prosperity across both continents.

The official visit by General Secretary Tô Lâm also reflected Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralisation, and proactive international integration, while contributing to the effective implementation of Resolution No 59-NQ/TW of the Politburo on international integration in the new context.

With their shared political will and long-standing friendship, the Việt Nam–Bulgaria relationship is poised to deepen further, delivering tangible benefits to both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in their respective regions and the world. VNA/VNS