As evening shadows stretch across the sky, the Sunset Reflection cocktail from the "Spring Sour – Essence of Vietnam" collection at the Summit Bar captures the fleeting beauty of twilight. Crafted with bold Vededi Whisky and the rich, velvety depth of Reservado Red, Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng has created a drink that is both vibrant and soulful.

Ingredients:

45ml Vededi Whisky

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15ml Simple Syrup

40ml Reservado Red Wine

1 sprig of dried pink baby’s breath (floral sprig)

Preparation:

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Vededi whisky, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup with plenty of ice. Shake vigorously until the shaker is frost-chilled.

Fine-strain the mixture into a chilled rocks glass over a large clear ice cube.

Slowly and steadily pour the Reservado Red wine over the back of the spoon. The wine will settle on top, creating a distinct, dark crimson layer.

Carefully place the floral sprig on top of the ice. Enjoy without stirring to preserve the visual contrast of the layers.

You can enjoy the "Sunset Reflection" or other creations from the "Spring Sour – Essence of Vietnam" collection at The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hà Nội.

Hotline: 090 177 8318. VNS