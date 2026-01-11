CIS: opportunity for game developers in Việt Nam
1.
As evening shadows stretch across the sky, the Sunset Reflection cocktail from the "Spring Sour – Essence of Vietnam" collection at the Summit Bar captures the fleeting beauty of twilight. Crafted with bold Vededi Whisky and the rich, velvety depth of Reservado Red, Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng has created a drink that is both vibrant and soulful.
|Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng at Pan Pacific Hanoi
Ingredients:
|‘Sunset Reflection’ cocktail.
Preparation:
You can enjoy the "Sunset Reflection" or other creations from the "Spring Sour – Essence of Vietnam" collection at The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hà Nội.
Hotline: 090 177 8318. VNS