Hà Nội’s plan to cut traffic congestion

November 27, 2025 - 12:29
The scheme focuses on expanding public transport, improving road infrastructure, and strengthening traffic management to keep pace with rapid urban growth. With clearer priorities and coordinated investment, the city aims to create safer, smoother and more sustainable travel for millions of residents.

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is rolling out an ambitious transport plan for 2025–2030 to ease chronic congestion and build a more efficient, people-centred mobility system. The scheme focuses on expanding public transport, improving road infrastructure, and strengthening traffic management to keep pace with rapid urban growth. With clearer priorities and coordinated investment, the city aims to create safer, smoother and more sustainable travel for millions of residents.

 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Second National Press Awards on Gender Equality launched

The awards are part of the strategic partnership between the Việt Nam Women’s Union and UN Women, to create an environment conducive for gender equality, advance women’s empowerment, and end gender-based violence against women and girls in Việt Nam.
Society

Donating books to students in flood-hit areas

To help students overcome the difficulties caused by recent storms and floods, the Việt Nam Education Publishing House has donated more than 230,000 textbooks and cash, totalling over US$151,000 to affected schools. This initiative reflects the publisher’s strong sense of social responsibility and its commitment to supporting local communities in recovering from natural disasters and ensuring equitable access to education.
Society

Army directs urgent response to Storm Koto

Units were also asked to support local authorities and residents in reinforcing houses, relocating people from high-risk areas, ensuring safety at critical infrastructure, ongoing construction sites, industrial parks and residential zones, and safeguarding production activities. Forces and vehicles must be ready for emergency response, post-disaster recovery and search and rescue operations.

