Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

More than 1,000 elderly receive free health check-ups in Hà Nội

January 31, 2026 - 14:10
The initiative supports Resolution 72, which seeks to shift Việt Nam’s healthcare system from treatment-based services toward preventive care, particularly for an ageing population.
Elderly people have their blood pressure checked on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — More than 1,000 older people in Hà Nội received free medical check-ups on Saturday as part of a health programme launched by the Vietnam Young Physicians' Association.

The programme, titled 'Caring for the Health of Older People – For a Healthy Việt Nam 2026', is designed to support the implementation of Resolution 72, which calls for stronger protection, care and improvement of public health.

Doctors from several central-level hospitals took part in the programme, including facilities in oncology, endocrinology, nutrition and traditional medicine.

Services included blood pressure measurement, height and weight assessment, nutritional risk screening, blood count tests, abdominal ultrasound scans, electrocardiograms and chest X-rays, based on clinical indications.

Elderly participants receive gifts during the programme. — VNA/VNS Photo

Participants were also given guidance on physical activity and nutrition and introduced to a digital health management application that enables remote monitoring and AI-assisted medical consultations.

Organisers said more than 1,000 nutrition packages were also distributed to participants, along with additional Lunar New Year gifts for elderly residents in the local community. — VNS

Resolution 72 elderly healthcare preventive healthcare

see also

More on this story

Society

Man in Đắk Lắk attack case charged with terrorism

Sufficient evidence has been gathered to determine that Nguyễn Đình Thắng, 68, directed, incited and aided Y Quynh Bdap in orchestrating a number of individuals inside Việt Nam to carry out acts of terrorism and murder in the attack on June 11, 2023, in Đắk Lắk Province.
Society

HCM City strengthens influenza prevention for elderly

Thousands of elderly people in HCM City will receive free vaccinations through the “Influenza Vaccination for the Elderly” programme, jointly implemented by the Hope Foundation and the HCM City Centre for Disease Control, with sponsorship from Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam.
Society

Construction begins on Đà Nẵng University project

Đà Nẵng University began construction on five key technical infrastructure items worth VNĐ1.08 trillion (US$41.4 million), part of the first structure for a national-level university in central Việt Nam and the third largest in the country.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom