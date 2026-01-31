More than 1,000 elderly receive free health check-ups in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — More than 1,000 older people in Hà Nội received free medical check-ups on Saturday as part of a health programme launched by the Vietnam Young Physicians' Association.

The programme, titled 'Caring for the Health of Older People – For a Healthy Việt Nam 2026', is designed to support the implementation of Resolution 72, which calls for stronger protection, care and improvement of public health.

Doctors from several central-level hospitals took part in the programme, including facilities in oncology, endocrinology, nutrition and traditional medicine.

Services included blood pressure measurement, height and weight assessment, nutritional risk screening, blood count tests, abdominal ultrasound scans, electrocardiograms and chest X-rays, based on clinical indications.

Participants were also given guidance on physical activity and nutrition and introduced to a digital health management application that enables remote monitoring and AI-assisted medical consultations.

Organisers said more than 1,000 nutrition packages were also distributed to participants, along with additional Lunar New Year gifts for elderly residents in the local community. — VNS