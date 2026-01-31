Party chief attends inauguration of President Hồ Chí Minh memorial house in Điện Biên

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Saturday attended the inauguration of a memorial house dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh at the E2 Hill historical site in Điện Biên Phủ Ward, Điện Biên Province.

The event was held in the lead-up to the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930–2026) and to mark the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

The 160sq.m project to build the memorial house and add several facilities at the E2 Hill historical site was approved by the Điện Biên Province People’s Committee in 2025 and broke ground in June that year. Total investment stands at VNĐ35 billion (US$1.35 million), poured by HCM City.

Inside the memorial house stands a seated bronze statue of President Hồ Chí Minh, measuring 1.33 metres in height and weighing more than 500 kilograms.

The memorial house is expected to become an important cultural and spiritual space for Điện Biên Province. With deep historical and cultural significance, it will serve as a 'red address' for educating present and future generations on patriotism and revolutionary ideals.

Also on the morning of January 31, General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage laid wreaths and offered incense at the Điện Biên Phủ Battlefield Martyrs’ Temple and the A1 National Martyrs’ Cemetery. — VNA/VNS