Home Society

Party chief attends inauguration of President Hồ Chí Minh memorial house in Điện Biên

January 31, 2026 - 10:25
The project includes a bronze statue of President Hồ Chí Minh and supporting facilities at the battlefield site.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the memorial house on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Saturday attended the inauguration of a memorial house dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh at the E2 Hill historical site in Điện Biên Phủ Ward, Điện Biên Province.

The event was held in the lead-up to the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930–2026) and to mark the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

The 160sq.m project to build the memorial house and add several facilities at the E2 Hill historical site was approved by the Điện Biên Province People’s Committee in 2025 and broke ground in June that year. Total investment stands at VNĐ35 billion (US$1.35 million), poured by HCM City.

Inside the memorial house stands a seated bronze statue of President Hồ Chí Minh, measuring 1.33 metres in height and weighing more than 500 kilograms.

The memorial house is expected to become an important cultural and spiritual space for Điện Biên Province. With deep historical and cultural significance, it will serve as a 'red address' for educating present and future generations on patriotism and revolutionary ideals.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm offered incense at the Điện Biên Phủ Battlefield Martyrs’ Temple on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

Also on the morning of January 31, General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage laid wreaths and offered incense at the Điện Biên Phủ Battlefield Martyrs’ Temple and the A1 National Martyrs’ Cemetery. — VNA/VNS

Society

Man in Đắk Lắk attack case charged with terrorism

Sufficient evidence has been gathered to determine that Nguyễn Đình Thắng, 68, directed, incited and aided Y Quynh Bdap in orchestrating a number of individuals inside Việt Nam to carry out acts of terrorism and murder in the attack on June 11, 2023, in Đắk Lắk Province.
Society

HCM City strengthens influenza prevention for elderly

Thousands of elderly people in HCM City will receive free vaccinations through the “Influenza Vaccination for the Elderly” programme, jointly implemented by the Hope Foundation and the HCM City Centre for Disease Control, with sponsorship from Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam.
Society

Construction begins on Đà Nẵng University project

Đà Nẵng University began construction on five key technical infrastructure items worth VNĐ1.08 trillion (US$41.4 million), part of the first structure for a national-level university in central Việt Nam and the third largest in the country.

