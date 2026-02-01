NA Chairman presents Tết gifts to disadvantaged residents in Cần Thơ City

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday and a working delegation presented Tết gifts to policy beneficiary families, armed forces, poor and near-poor households, and workers in the southern city of Cần Thơ on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and ahead of the Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman extended warm regards and best wishes to policy families, the armed forces, disadvantaged households, workers and local residents.

Briefing them on the nation's situation in 2025, Chairman Mẫn said that despite complex developments in the global, regional and domestic situation, Việt Nam had recorded many important achievements across fields. He commended Cần Thơ for its strong efforts and positive outcomes, including GRDP growth of 7.23 per cent, per capita income of nearly VNĐ95 million (US$3,700), and export turnover of over $5.5 billion, up 10 per cent compared with 2024.

Social welfare and policies for people with meritorious services were implemented in a timely and coordinated manner, while the poverty rate fell to 0.63 per cent, the lowest among Mekong Delta localities.

Regarding key tasks for 2026, the NA Chairman urged the city to promptly implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress from the first month and first quarter of the year, formulate concrete action programmes tailored to local realities, and develop detailed plans for socio-economic development, national defence, security and political system building.

He also called for a strategic focus on human resource development, stronger professional and political training for officials, and increased investment in education and training as well as science and technology.

Highlighting Cần Thơ’s strategic role in the Mekong Delta, Chairman Mẫn stressed the importance of safeguarding national defence and security, strengthening internal unity, and mobilising collective efforts to fulfil assigned targets and build the city into a liveable centre of the Southwestern region.

He emphasised that care for policy families and the poor should be carried out regularly and continuously, not only on festive occasions, so that all people can benefit from Party and State's policies.

On this occasion, the top legislator and the delegation witnessed the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) presenting the token of VNĐ4 billion to support Cần Thơ in assisting poor households, policy beneficiaries and vulnerable groups.

The contribution is part of the nationwide programme “Agribank joins hands for the poor and policy beneficiaries” during the Tết festival, with a total budget of over VNĐ100 billion being implemented across the country from January 29, 2026. — VNA/VNS