Home Society

NA Chairman pays tribute to late leaders in Vĩnh Long

January 31, 2026 - 19:02
The top legislator and a high-ranking delegation offered incense at the memorial site dedicated to late Government leaders.

 

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn offered incense in remembrance of late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng. — VNA/VNS Photo

VĨNH LONG  — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn paid tribute to late Government leaders in the southern province of Vĩnh Long on January 31, ahead of the 96th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930-2026) and the Lunar New Year.

The top legislator and a high-ranking delegation offered incense at the memorial site dedicated to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng in Long Hồ Commune. He expressed deep gratitude toward Hùng – a staunch communist and a preeminent disciple of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Hùng spent 60 years in revolutionary activities, holding vital positions during both the struggle for national liberation and the subsequent era of national construction. He remains a shining example of revolutionary ethics – diligence, thrift, integrity, and selflessness.

The delegation visited the memorial of late Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt in Trung Thành Commune. As a pivotal leader during Việt Nam’s Đổi mới (Renewal) period, PM Kiệt is remembered for his democratic leadership style and his "action-oriented" approach.

On the same afternoon, the NA Chairman visited the families of late Deputy Prime Minister Trương Vĩnh Trọng and General Lê Văn Dũng, a Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

Earlier on the morning of January 31, NA Chairman Mẫn offered incense at the tomb of Nguyễn Sinh Sắc – father of President Hồ Chí Minh – in Cao Lãnh Ward, Đồng Tháp Province. — VNA/VNS 

More on this story

Society

Man in Đắk Lắk attack case charged with terrorism

Sufficient evidence has been gathered to determine that Nguyễn Đình Thắng, 68, directed, incited and aided Y Quynh Bdap in orchestrating a number of individuals inside Việt Nam to carry out acts of terrorism and murder in the attack on June 11, 2023, in Đắk Lắk Province.
Society

HCM City strengthens influenza prevention for elderly

Thousands of elderly people in HCM City will receive free vaccinations through the “Influenza Vaccination for the Elderly” programme, jointly implemented by the Hope Foundation and the HCM City Centre for Disease Control, with sponsorship from Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam.
Society

Construction begins on Đà Nẵng University project

Đà Nẵng University began construction on five key technical infrastructure items worth VNĐ1.08 trillion (US$41.4 million), part of the first structure for a national-level university in central Việt Nam and the third largest in the country.

