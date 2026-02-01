Driver arrested after assault following traffic collision leaves victim dead

TÂY NINH — Police in the southern province of Tây Ninh have arrested a man accused of assaulting another driver following a traffic collision, an incident that later resulted in the victim’s death.

Mai Anh Nhật, 43, a resident of Hậu Nghĩa Commune, was taken into custody for investigation on charges of disturbing public order in connection with the case.

According to initial information, at around midday on January 30, Nhật was driving a pickup truck to take his daughter to school, travelling from the Hậu Nghĩa intersection towards Hoà Khánh Commune.

Upon reaching the junction of Provincial Road DT825 and the Ba Sa–Gò Mối road, he slowed down and stopped to wait for the traffic lights.

At the same time, a seven-seater car driven by N.V.H., 64, a resident of HCM City, was travelling in the same direction. The vehicle overtook on the left and collided with the driver’s side door of Nhật's pickup truck.

Following the collision, both men exited their vehicles to assess the situation. At this point, Nhật allegedly struck H. three times in the temple area with his hands, causing the victim to fall and sit on the road. He then continued the assault, kicking the victim in the left side, which rendered H. unconscious at the scene.

Realising that the victim was in critical condition, Nhật and local residents used the pickup truck to take H. to Hậu Nghĩa Regional General Hospital for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was later transferred to Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City.

Doctors diagnosed H. with severe cerebral haemorrhage. Despite intensive medical treatment, he died at the hospital on the evening of January 31.

The police investigation was launched after a video clip capturing the assault circulated widely on social media, drawing significant public attention.

The Investigation Police Agency of Tây Ninh Provincial Police is continuing to gather evidence, clarify the nature and severity of the suspect’s actions, and review related criminal elements to handle the case in accordance with the law. — VNS