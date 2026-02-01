Zero-đồng Mini Supermarket programme brings Tết cheer to disadvantaged families in HCM City

HCM CITY — A Zero-đồng Mini Supermarket opened at Đầm Sen Cultural Park in Bình Thới Ward, HCM City on January 31, offering disadvantaged residents the opportunity to shop for Lunar New Year (Tết).

The programme was initiated by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City and Phú Nhuận Jewelry JSC (PNJ), in collaboration with the Optimism Development Foundation, the HCM City Women Entrepreneurs Association, and Saigon Co.op, as part of efforts to support disadvantaged communities ahead of Tết.

It is part of the city’s “Solidarity Spring – Compassionate Tết” festival.

With a total budget of VNĐ6.2 billion (US$238,833), the Zero-đồng Mini Supermarket – Lunar New Year 2026 programme will support 15,000 near-poor households, workers and disadvantaged labourers across the city. Each beneficiary receives a VNĐ400,000 ($15.4) voucher to purchase essential goods, food and ingredients for Tết.

Of the total 15,000 vouchers, 3,950 vouchers were allocated to three mini supermarkets in Bình Thới Ward (1,500), Phú Lợi Ward in former Bình Dương Province (1,350), and Bà Rịa Ward in former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province (1,100). The remaining 11,050 vouchers were distributed through 47 Co.op Food stores across the city, enabling beneficiaries to shop closer to home.

While shopping at the mini supermarket at Đầm Sen Cultural Park, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Diệu from An Đông Ward said that with her VNĐ400,000 voucher, she was able to purchase rice, cooking oil, laundry detergent, toothpaste and several festive food items for her family.

“For families in difficult circumstances like mine, the items here are very practical. We can buy daily essentials as well as a few Tết treats. I am very grateful to the organisers for giving local people the opportunity to enjoy zero-đồng shopping for Tết,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Cao Thị Ngọc Dung, chairwoman of PNJ, said the programme marks its fifth consecutive year of successful implementation, reaffirming PNJ’s long-term commitment to its social responsibility.

“The Zero-đồng Mini Supermarket is not just a typical CSR activity; it has become an enduring journey of sharing. It has been present during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tết seasons and natural disasters to help people rebuild their lives. At PNJ, social service is part of our DNA, and we are committed to leaving no one behind,” she said.

In October and November last year, PNJ organised six zero-đồng mini supermarkets, directly supporting more than 4,800 people in Thái Nguyên, Huế, Khánh Hòa, and the former provinces of Quảng Nam, Bình Định and Phú Yên, which were severely affected by floods and storms. — VNS