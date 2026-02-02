Vietnamese farm produce showcased at 2026 Spring Fair

HÀ NỘI — From farm to festive table, a wide range of Vietnamese agricultural produce, One Commune One Product (OCOP)-certified goods and green consumption models are on show at the Vietnamese Farm Produce – Spreading the Colours of Spring zone at the inaugural Việt Nam Glorious Spring Fair, which opened on Monday morning in Hà Nội.

Held under the theme "Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring", the fair is expected to help stimulate a more sustainable agricultural market in the run-up to Tết (Lunar New Year) of the Horse.

The dedicated zone, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, is located in Hall 3 of the Kim Quy exhibition area, Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội. Covering nearly 9,500 sq.m, the fair features about 300 standard exhibition booths.

It showcases a broad selection of agricultural and food products, OCOP items and signature handicraft village goods, while also introducing clean production, processing and distribution models with full traceability.

These initiatives aim to promote green consumption and support sustainable development.

Hoàng Văn Dự, Deputy Director of the ministry’s Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, said the ministry worked closely with the spring fair’s organising committee, particularly the Ministry of Industry and Trade, to ensure the event is run in a professional and effective manner, delivering tangible benefits for businesses, cooperatives and participating stakeholders.

The establishment and operation of the zone underscore the ministry’s leading and coordinating role in developing markets for agricultural products, OCOP goods and green, sustainable items linked to Tết consumption.

It also contributes to the implementation of national policies on ecological agriculture, green growth, the circular economy and digital transformation in trade promotion activities.

Serving as a large-scale direct sales promotion channel, the zone helps businesses, cooperatives, artisans and craft villages connect with urban consumers, distribution networks, e-commerce platforms and purchasing partners.

Through exhibitions, networking and hands-on experiences, consumers are offered transparent information on product origins and quality, helping to strengthen confidence in safe, green agricultural and food products during the peak Tết shopping season.

Beyond trade promotion, the zone also conveys the message "Green Agriculture – Sustainable Consumption – Environmental Responsibility" through its spatial design, experiential activities and communication efforts.

This plays an important role in raising public awareness of environmentally friendly product choices and supporting efforts to combat counterfeit and low-quality goods in the food and Tết gift segments.

According to the organising committee, demand for the promotion and marketing of agricultural products, OCOP items and green, sustainable goods, both domestically and for export, continues to rise, particularly ahead of Tết.

Conceived as a nationwide spring journey, the 2026 Spring Fair, chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, brings together economic, cultural and creative values and is structured into eight thematic zones.

These include a localities zone with HCM City as a focal point; the Spring Journeys Home – Specialities from Across the Country zone; the Prosperous Spring zone; the Family-Reunion Tết space; the Essence of Vietnamese Culture zone; and the outdoor culinary area titled Flavours of Spring.

The inaugural 2026 Spring Fair is a national-scale trade, cultural and consumer promotion event, held to celebrate the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The event has attracted strong participation from the public, businesses, and domestic and international partners.

Through the fair, businesses and cooperatives are not only seeking to expand sales channels but also to exchange experience and learn from one another in areas such as product quality, design and packaging.

This, in turn, supports the gradual improvement of agricultural, forestry and fisheries products with clear origins and geographical indications, meeting the increasingly high standards of domestic and international consumers.

The spring fair runs from February 2 to 13 on an approximately 100,000 sq.m of indoor exhibition space and more than 45,000 sq.m of outdoor display areas.— VNS