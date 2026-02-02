Hà Nội operates 362 bus trips per day to serve Spring Fair

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has stepped up bus services to 362 trips a day, running from Monday to Sunday, to ease travel for residents and tourists attending the 1st edition of the Glorious Spring Fair 2026 at the National Exhibition Center in Đông Anh.

The city’s Traffic Management and Operation Centre has deployed six bus routes linking different parts of the capital with the exhibition centre, including two existing routes, No. 43 and E10, and four additional services.

A total of 34 buses are operating 362 trips per day along five directions from the city centre and the eastern, western, southern and northern areas of Hà Nội.

From the city centre, buses depart from Kim Mã–Hào Nam on Route 43 and Times City urban area on Route E08TC.

From eastern Hà Nội, services start from Ocean Park urban area on Route E10.

In the west, buses run from Yên Nghĩa Bus Station on Route 02TC and Smart City urban area on Route E09TC.

In the south, departures are from Giáp Bát Bus Station on Route 32TC, while in the north, services start from Nội Bài International Airport on Route E10.

Buses assigned to the service display a front sign reading Bus serving the National Exhibition Centre to help passengers identify them easily.

The additional routes pick up and drop off passengers at designated terminals and bus stops along their itineraries.

Ticket prices for single journeys follow the fares of the main routes, while monthly passes are applied in line with regulations of the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

Spring Fair 2026 runs from February 2 to 13 and is open daily from 9am to 9pm.

According to the organisers, the event is a national-level trade promotion fair marking the start of the annual series of national fairs.

It is expected to stimulate domestic consumption, promote market development and enhance the Vietnamese brand during Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, while fostering links in investment, trade and culture.

The fair draws around 2,500 enterprises with 3,000 booths, covering more than 100,000 square metres of indoor space and over 45,000 square metres outdoors.

It also features cultural and artistic programmes showcasing Vietnamese traditions with the participation of well-known artists.

The fair integrates economic, cultural and creative values through eight themed zones, including local specialties, regional spring products, Vietnamese agricultural goods, prosperity-themed exhibits, value chains of textiles, footwear, wood and handicrafts, a Tết Reunion space, a Quintessence of Vietnamese Culture area and an outdoor culinary zone titled Taste of Spring Connection. — VNS