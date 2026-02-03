Politics & Law
Home Society

Three charged for illegal trade of 8.4 billion stolen email accounts worldwide

February 03, 2026 - 09:18
Three suspects have been charged in Việt Nam after police uncovered an organised cybercrime ring trading more than 8.4 billion email accounts.
Suspects at police station in Tuyên Quang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

TUYÊN QUANG — Police in Tuyên Quang Province said on Monday they had charged three people in connection with the illegal trading of more than 8.4 billion email accounts worldwide.

Police said the group operated in an organised manner, using Telegram to contact foreign counterparts and buy or exchange leaked login credentials, including usernames and passwords obtained through cyberattacks.

Authorities said the suspects then deployed automated software to illegally access email accounts, harvest personal data and resell the information online for profit.

The suspects were identified as L.V.D, 24, from Thanh Hóa Province; D.D.D, 25, from Gia Lai Province; and Ng.T.T, 26, from Hà Nội. They were charged with illegal intrusion into computer networks, telecommunications networks or electronic systems under Article 289 of the Việt Nam's Penal Code.

Investigators said the group traded more than 8.4 billion email accounts between 2024 and 2025, earning hundreds of millions of đồng in illegal proceeds.

The investigation is continuing, with police seeking additional suspects. — VNS

