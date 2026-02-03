HCM City restarts multi-trillion đồng tidal flood-control project

HCM CITY — HCM City on February 2 officially restarted its long-delayed tidal flood-control project costing VNĐ10 trillion (US$338 million) with the trial operation of the Bến Nghé sluice gate.

Bùi Xuân Cường, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, led an inspection team to oversee the trial operation of the Bến Nghé sluice gate, located near Mống Bridge in the former District 4 area.

The trial simulated tidal control and drainage pumping under high-water conditions.

The first phase of the project aims to control tidal flooding across an area of 570 square kilometres, protecting about 6.5 million residents on the right bank of the Sài Gòn River and the city’s central districts.

Launched in 2016, the project has completed around 94 per cent of its workload. Construction was halted in 2020 due to legal obstacles related to the build-transfer (BT) payment mechanism.

Following strong direction from the Government and the city administration, a comprehensive review was conducted to remove bottlenecks and allow the project to resume.

Most key components have now been completed, with remaining work focused on final installation, system integration, technical calibration, trial operation and acceptance procedures.

According to Nguyễn Tâm Tiến, general director of Trung Nam Group-the project investor, completing legal procedures, particularly land-based payments under the BT contract, remains the decisive factor for bringing the project to completion.

The investor is committed to mobilising all available resources to finish the project within the year, while proposing that the group be allowed to operate the system for an initial five-year period to ensure stable and safe early-stage operation, optimise technical processes, and train operating personnel.

The investor also suggested extending the technical warranty and support period to reduce operational risks during the initial phase.

"With a high sense of responsibility, and after key payment obstacles have been largely resolved, we have resumed trial operations at the Bến Nghé sluice gate and restarted the entire tidal flood-control project," Tiến said.

“We are committed to maintaining continuous construction, strengthening quality and safety control, and coordinating closely with authorities to complete the remaining works and put the system into stable operation.”

The project includes eight large tidal control sluice gates, Bến Nghé, Tân Thuận, Phú Xuân, Mương Chuối, Cây Khô, Phú Định, Cầu Kinh and Bà Bướm, with spans ranging from 20 to 160 metres.

Cường welcomed the project’s official restart after years of delays, noting that major obstacles had been addressed thanks to a special Government resolution and close coordination between the city and the investor.

He said the city approved the project’s adjusted total investment in November 2025, while the State Audit was continuing its review.

An amended contract appendix had been signed, providing a legal basis for resuming construction from December 2025.

“This restart is the first tangible result after nearly two months of renewed efforts,” Cường said, adding that the city would continue to accelerate land allocation procedures, support credit negotiations, clear re-encroached sites, and facilitate acceptance and operational approvals.

The city is also studying the implementation of the second phase of the project in line with urban planning, to maximise flood-control efficiency and climate-change adaptation.

Once completed, the system is expected to help control tidal flooding, reduce saltwater intrusion and enhance the city’s resilience amid rapid urbanisation and weak soil conditions.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2026, with full operation expected from 2027. — VNS