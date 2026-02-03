HCM City halts beautification works at Bến Thành Market, Turtle Lake traffic roundabout

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have ordered a temporary halt to urban beautification works at several central landmarks, including Bến Thành Market and Con Rùa (Turtle) Lake, after the implementation deviated from approved designs and sparked public debate over the new aesthetics.

The city’s Department of Planning and Architecture said in a document sent to the Department of Construction that certain renovation items funded and carried out by Khang Điền House Trading and Investment JSC must be suspended pending further review.

The affected sites include the square in front of Bến Thành Market, the Con Rùa Lake roundabout and the Phù Đổng Six-Way Intersection, all located in the city’s downtown and currently undergoing upgrades to public spaces and traffic infrastructure.

The case reflects broader difficulties across Việt Nam’s major cities, where rapid urban development has frequently outpaced conservation efforts, leaving many historic sites poorly maintained, altered or lost.

Built in the early 20th century during the French colonial period, Bến Thành Market is one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks and a major tourist destination. Its clock tower and surrounding market halls are widely regarded as architectural symbols of the city and are subject to heritage conservation regulations.

The Turtle Lake, a traffic roundabout and public square near the city centre, has for decades served as a popular gathering place for residents, particularly younger generations.

Although not officially designated as a heritage site, its central monument and surrounding landscape are considered part of the city’s collective urban memory.

According to the Department of Planning and Architecture, construction work at these locations differed from plans previously approved by the city People’s Committee, particularly in terms of colour schemes and the scope of works.

The changes have drawn mixed reactions from the public and raised concerns about their impact on the city’s architectural identity.

For Bến Thành Market, any repainting or restoration must comply with regulations set by the Department of Culture and Sports, including preserving existing colours, decorative details and construction quality, the document said.

At the Turtle Lake, renovation works should also retain the site’s existing appearance and be carried out using appropriate techniques, despite its lack of formal heritage status.

The Department of Planning and Architecture has asked the Department of Construction to suspend works at the affected sites and require the investor to submit detailed reports explaining the differences between the approved and implemented designs.

It has also instructed the Department of Construction to convene consultations with professional associations and experts in architecture, urban planning and fine arts to gather feedback and refine the proposals before submitting them to the city government for further consideration. — VNS