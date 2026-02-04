Politics & Law
HCM City launches $18m traditional medicine research centre

February 04, 2026 - 09:23
The seven-storey project, part of the HCM City Institute of Traditional Medicine, will be built at the institute’s headquarters in Phú Nhuận Ward, with a total floor area of more than 16,000sq.m
An artist’s impression of the traditional medicine research centre. — Photo courtesy of the HCM City Institute of Traditional Medicine

HCM CITY — HCM City on Tuesday (February 3) broke ground on a VNĐ450 billion (US$18.3 million) traditional medicine research centre aimed at modernising facilities and integrating research, drug production and treatment.

The seven-storey project, part of the HCM City Institute of Traditional Medicine, will be built at the institute’s headquarters in Phú Nhuận Ward, with a total floor area of more than 16,000sq.m. It is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Hồ Văn Hân, a second-degree specialist doctor (BS.CK2) and director of the institute, said the centre is a key project to meet rising healthcare demand from more than 14 million residents in HCM City and the southern region, while replacing outdated and unsafe facilities.

The complex will include GMP-standard pharmaceutical research and production lines, specialised treatment areas combining traditional and modern medicine, and advanced diagnostic systems such as CT and MRI.

City officials said the project is designed with a long-term vision to improve the quality, traceability and application of traditional medicine while easing pressure on hospitals. — VNS

