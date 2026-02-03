Early introduction of AI in schools proves effective

HCM CITY — In recent years, many general education schools in HCM City have proactively integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into teaching and learning, either through dedicated AI lessons or by applying the technology to innovate teaching methods across subjects.

The approach has delivered encouraging results, enabling students to gain early exposure to emerging technologies and develop digital thinking.

It also lays an important foundation for the city to advance comprehensive digital transformation and promote the widespread application of digital technologies and AI in education and training, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development.

AI integration in HCM City schools has been implemented in various forms, depending on each school’s conditions, ranging from AI-assisted teaching tools to structured AI education programmes.

As one of the city’s leading institutions, Lê Hồng Phong High School for the Gifted in Chợ Quán Ward has pioneered AI education for seven years.

The programme initially consisted of two levels, but has since been refined into three: basic, advanced-application and advanced-research.

At the basic level, offered to Grade 10 students, learners are introduced to core AI concepts, basic programming, data analysis, design thinking and cloud computing.

The advanced-application level focuses on deeper practical skills, including Python programming, data processing, application design, API integration, machine learning, and project-based learning.

The advanced-research track is designed for students pursuing AI-related studies, with an emphasis on AI mathematics, machine learning, programming and research projects.

Phạm Thị Bé Hiền, Principal of Lê Hồng Phong High School for the Gifted, said the programme has significantly enhanced students’ AI competencies.

Many students have successfully developed AI-based research and applications, earning high prizes at city-level, national and international science and technology competitions.

At the lower secondary level, Nguyễn Du Secondary School in Bến Thành Ward has actively promoted AI education by fostering AI thinking and practical skills.

Alongside student programmes, the school has prioritised teacher training to support lesson design, assessment and personalised learning.

Teachers have increasingly applied AI in classroom instruction, grading and student research guidance.

The school has also worked with parents and technology firms to organise STEM activities and real-life projects, helping students see AI as a practical tool rather than an abstract concept.

However, the school's principal Cao Đức Khoa stressed that proper guidance is essential, noting the need for clear digital conduct rules and the integration of technology ethics into education.

AI education has also been introduced at the primary level, with a focus on building digital citizenship.

At Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Primary School in Sài Gòn Ward, investments in infrastructure and teacher capacity have gone hand in hand with teaching innovation.

A digital skills classroom has been established to help students explore technology responsibly, while teachers are encouraged to shift from knowledge transmission to competency-based learning supported by AI.

Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Primary School Principal Đỗ Ngọc Chi said digital transformation in education is fundamentally about changing mindsets, culture and human capacity, not merely adopting new technologies.

To meet practical needs, the Ministry of Education and Training has issued a framework for piloting AI education in general schools.

Based on this, the city's Department of Education and Training has launched a pilot plan for the 2025-26 school year.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, director of the city Department of Education and Training, said AI education must align with students’ age, learning needs and access to technology, while making effective use of existing resources and ensuring equal learning opportunities for all students, especially those in disadvantaged areas.

More than 170 schools, including specialised, high-quality, internationally integrated and digital schools, have been selected for early implementation starting in the second semester.

Schools are encouraged to integrate AI education into existing subjects and activities, particularly Informatics, to ensure inclusiveness without overloading the curriculum.

Schools with sufficient capacity may also develop specialised modules, clubs or extracurricular activities on AI.

Cooperation with universities, research institutes and technology organisations is encouraged to support expertise, learning materials and hands-on experiences. — VNS