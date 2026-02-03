Coast Guard leader visits IUU patrol forces ahead of Tết

HCM CITY — A delegation led by Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai, Party Secretary and Political Commissar of the Việt Nam Coast Guard, paid visits and extended Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to forces performing duties to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the waters bordering Việt Nam, Malaysia, and Indonesia from January 30 to February 1.

The delegation boarded vessels on duty to inspect operations, encourage officers and sailors, and present Tết gifts.

The inspection showed that personnel maintained stable morale, strong determination and readiness to fulfill tasks before, during and after Tết 2026.

Vessels strictly maintained combat readiness, strengthened coordination among forces and complied with procedures during patrols, inspections and controls, while promoting communication and guidance for fishermen to comply with fishing laws at sea.

Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai commended the responsibility, discipline, and efforts of officers and sailors working in remote, harsh conditions.

He stressed that combating IUU fishing is a particularly important task, contributing to the effective implementation of the Party’s and State’s policies, supporting efforts to lift the European Commission’s “yellow card” against Vietnamese fisheries, and promoting the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s fisheries sector.

He urged units to continue strictly implementing higher-level directives, maintaining high combat readiness, enhancing inter-agency coordination, resolutely handling violations at sea, and stepping up outreach and support to help fishermen operate legally, safely and effectively.

As part of the programme, the delegation held a flower-offering ceremony at sea to commemorate fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for national maritime sovereignty and to honour victims lost in the southwestern waters.

The activity reflected the tradition of gratitude and helped strengthen the sense of responsibility among officers and soldiers.

The delegation also combined patrols with visits and gift-giving for fishermen operating in the southwestern waters.

Extending Tết greetings to Côn Đảo

On February 2, during a working trip to the southwestern sea area, the delegation led by Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai visited and extended Tết greetings to Party committees, authorities, armed forces and residents of Côn Đảo Special Zone in HCM City.

The delegation offered incense and flowers at Hàng Dương Cemetery to pay tribute to heroic martyrs.

They expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of previous generations and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting national independence and sovereignty.

Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai met with the local Party Committee and People’s Committee, and praised Côn Đảo’s achievements in socio-economic development combined with national defence and security, and reaffirmed the Việt Nam Coast Guard’s commitment to close coordination in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security.

The delegation also visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families, fishermen and armed forces units stationed on the island, and inspected combat readiness and Tết preparations at Flotilla 33 under the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command.

Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai instructed the unit to maintain strict combat readiness, closely monitor developments at sea, uphold discipline and law observance, and continue building a comprehensively strong, exemplary unit capable of meeting task requirements. — VNS