An Giang plans upgrades to An Thới fishing port

AN GIANG — The southern province of An Giang plans to invest around VNĐ600 billion (US$24 million) to upgrade and expand An Thới Fishing Port, a key hub for Phú Quốc Island’s fisheries, in a move aimed at boosting fishermen’s incomes and supporting the long-term marine economy.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is finalising procedures to approve the project.

Once completed, the upgraded port is expected to strengthen fisheries logistics, improve fishermen’s livelihoods and support the island’s long-term marine economic strategy.

During a field inspection of the existing port, An Giang Party Secretary Nguyễn Tiến Hải stressed that preparations for the upgrade and expansion must follow approved master plans.

He highlighted the need for the coordinated development of port infrastructure, technical facilities, transport connections, and fisheries logistics services.

When the work is complete and the port resumes operations, it wull help fishermen cut logistics costs, operate more efficiently, expand export opportunities, and create jobs in related services.

A modernised system of wharves and reinforced anchorage areas will allow vessels to take shelter safely during storms, reduce risks at sea and ensure smoother entry and exit, saving fuel.

Cold storage facilities, processing zones, and integrated logistics services will enable better preservation of seafood, reducing post-harvest losses and improving overall product quality.

The upgraded port is also expected to strengthen links with seafood buyers and exporters, helping fishermen secure higher prices for their catches.

Beyond fisheries, An Thới Fishing Port is seen as a catalyst for trade, services and tourism, creating new income streams for local residents.

With Phú Quốc developing into a major marine economic centre, the port will serve as a modern logistics hub, allowing fishermen to participate more fully in the seafood value chain and access international markets.

The port has deteriorated badly, with many facilities no longer meeting development and logistics requirements. Fishermen face difficulties berthing and unloading their catch, while poor road connections hinder seafood preservation, distribution and competitiveness.

But Phú Quốc has a large fishing fleet, and demand for logistics services such as unloading, storage, processing, fuel supply, and ice production continues to grow rapidly.

Once completed, the upgraded port is expected to mark a breakthrough for Phú Quốc’s marine economy and An Giang’s coastal areas.

A modern port capable of accommodating large fishing vessels will increase output, while expanded cold storage, yards and logistics services will reduce post-catch losses and improve quality for exports.

The project will also support the creation of a comprehensive fisheries logistics service centre, providing fuel, ice, materials, and vessel repair services, lowering costs and boosting efficiency for fishermen.

Finally, the port is envisioned as part of experiential tourism, with fish markets, seafood cuisine services and tours showcasing fishermen’s daily lives, diversifying Phú Quốc’s tourism offerings and enhancing its appeal to international visitors. — VNS