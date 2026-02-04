Tết support reaches disaster-hit households in Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA — Hundreds of households affected by recent natural disasters received practical support ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year) through a charity programme held on February 4 in Khánh Hòa Province’s Diên Lâm Commune.

The programme called “Xuân Gắn Kết – Tết Yêu Thương 2026” (Connected Spring – Loving Tết 2026), aimed to help local residents overcome post-disaster hardships and gradually stabilise their lives as Tết approaches.

It was co-organised by the Vietnam Food Bank Network, the Khánh Hòa Red Cross Society, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Diên Lâm Commune, with support from Ford Vietnam, the Thai Business Association in Vietnam and C.P. Vietnam.

As part of the programme, 250 disadvantaged households received essential aid packages worth VNĐ1 million (US$ 38.6) each, including rice, instant noodles, milk, sugar and fish sauce, along with VNĐ200,000 ($7.7) in cash to help cover daily expenses during Tết.

In addition, livelihood support was provided to 50 of the most vulnerable families, each receiving 30 chicks and VNĐ200,000 in cash, enabling them to restore production and generate income after the disasters.

Nguyễn Hoàng Trúc Linh, Chief Executive Officer of the Vietnam Food Bank Network, said post-disaster assistance should combine immediate relief with longer-term support.

Beyond emergency aid, it is essential to accompany affected families as they rebuild their livelihoods and regain confidence, she said.

“Through the programme, we aim to provide practical assistance while promoting solidarity and shared responsibility within the community.”

Lê Công Tâm, General Director of Nha Trang Ford, said Ford Vietnam was honoured to support the programme, contributing a total of 500 aid packages and livelihood assistance to households affected by natural disasters.

He noted that on February 2, the company partnered with Food Bank Vietnam to deliver 250 aid packages to Hòa Thịnh Commune, one of the areas hardest hit by the historic floods in late 2025.

“The remaining support was extended to residents of Diên Lâm Commune, helping affected families overcome difficulties and gradually restore stability.”

The programme forms part of the Vietnam Food Bank Network’s Phase 2 social welfare initiative, which focuses on improving nutrition and supporting livelihoods for disadvantaged households affected by natural disasters.

To date, the initiative has delivered 560 aid packages and livelihood assistance to residents in three disaster-hit localities, including Hòa Thịnh and Tuy An Bắc communes in Đắk Lắk Province and Diên Lâm Commune in Khánh Hòa, reinforcing the message that no one is left behind. — VNS