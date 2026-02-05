Hải Phòng boosts resolve for vulnerable groups

HẢI PHÒNG — In a city where policy meets compassion, social welfare is being turned into something practical and personal, helping thousands rebuild their lives and find their place in the community. The synchronous and effective delivery of social welfare policies has become a clear priority in Hải Phòng, easing hardship and supporting people to reintegrate into society.

The Hải Dương Mental Health Nursing Centre, under the Hải Phòng Department of Health and based in Trần Hưng Đạo Ward, is currently caring for more than 400 people, including war invalids, relatives of meritorious persons, those affected by Agent Orange or dioxin, social welfare beneficiaries and mental health patients.

Thanks to the dedication and compassion of the staff, both the physical and mental health of many residents have improved over time at the centre. For many, it has become a home.

Đoàn Doãn Ngọc, 63, a patient, said the centre provided every meal, a place to sleep and medical care, along with light labour tasks. His health has improved, he eats well, sleeps soundly and feels mentally at ease.

Many residents deemed fit by doctors are assigned tasks such as assembling electrical sockets, weaving bamboo mats or making votive paper offerings. Vương Văn Tạo, head of the Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Division at the centre, said staff closely monitor patients, guide their work, correct mistakes and ensure product quality.

Director of the centre Phạm Xuân Tuấn said that with the motto of treating labour as a therapeutic method to support treatment and community reintegration, the centre has, in recent years, focused on selecting tasks suited to each person’s health. In practice, work has delivered clear improvements in both physical and mental wellbeing.

“Staff and workers are always devoted, treating patients like family and providing attentive care,” he said.

The Hải Dương Social Welfare Nursing Centre, also under the Hải Phòng Department of Health and caring for more than 500 people, serves as a home for the vulnerable. Its beneficiaries include abandoned and orphaned children, people with disabilities, homeless people, those without caregivers, HIV-infected children, trafficking victims, lonely elderly people and mental health patients.

Nguyễn Minh Thúy, director of the centre, said the staff worked closely together to provide effective care, including routine medical check-ups and treatment at the main facility and arranging examinations and treatment at health care institutions for people with disabilities and the elderly. Alongside daily care, management and support, the centre offers counselling on policies, admission procedures, cultural education and vocational training.

For children able to attend mainstream schooling, teachers at the centre act as guardians, supporting their studies, offering career guidance and helping them build independence until they complete their education and find work. Last year, the centre ran six vocational courses for 76 learners with disabilities, taught labour law and job placement counselling to 61 learners and provided career orientation in tailoring and lace embroidery to 88 schoolchildren.

Much care

Hải Phòng plans to allocate more than VNĐ3.6 trillion (US$138.4 million) this year to support social welfare groups and raise assistance levels across the city. The total budget for 2026 to 2030 is projected at nearly VNĐ18 trillion ($691.1 million).

According to Phạm Xuân Tuấn, raising social assistance standards is a strong sign of care and encouragement for beneficiaries, improving both material conditions and quality of life. Nguyễn Minh Thúy said higher allowances would similarly enhance care and living conditions, giving beneficiaries better access to services.

The city is also prioritising infrastructure upgrades. The new Hải Dương Social Welfare Nursing Centre project in Nam Sách Commune is nearing completion and is expected to begin operating next month. With an investment of more than VNĐ379 billion ($14.6 million), it will initially serve 750 people and scale up to 1,000 by 2030. The centre is designed to be a modern and humane facility for caring for the elderly, children, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Thúy added that the unit would continue to improve care quality, promote cultural education and vocational training linked to rehabilitation and professionalise social work while mobilising social resources to better meet beneficiaries’ needs.

The Resolution of the Hải Phòng City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term affirms that the city will prioritise investment in social security and welfare ahead of economic development. This includes implementing policies for meritorious persons, supporting vulnerable groups, improving population quality and strengthening community healthcare.

With policy focus and social solidarity, those facing hardship are being given practical support and a renewed chance to move forward. — VNS