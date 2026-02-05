Police to launch nationwide alcohol checks from Lunar New Year Day

HÀ NỘI — Traffic police will launch nationwide alcohol checks from 10am on Lunar New Year Day, officials said on Tuesday, warning that holiday traditions will not be used as grounds for leniency as travel surges across the country.

The move comes as authorities brace for a sharp rise in road traffic during the Year of the Horse holiday, when millions of people travel to return home or visit relatives.

The holiday officially runs from February 14 to 22, 2026, but police said heightened enforcement would extend several days before and after the peak period.

Officers will be deployed around the clock on major routes into and out of Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as on expressways and key inter-provincial roads. Where necessary, traffic will be diverted from a distance to prevent long tailbacks during peak travel days.

On highways dominated by motorcycle traffic, heavy trucks may be temporarily restricted at certain hours to reduce collision risks. Police also said they are prepared to use escort vehicles to guide large groups of motorcyclists through congested areas.

Enforcement will focus on behaviours linked to serious accidents, particularly drink-driving and drug use. Speeding, lane violations, unsafe turns, overloaded vehicles and illegally modified trucks will also be targeted.

Commercial transport operators will face stricter checks for overcrowding, unauthorised passenger stops and other dangerous practices, including driving the wrong way or reversing on expressways.

Authorities said illegal street racing, reckless riding and resistance to police would be handled strictly.

Police leaders have also instructed officers to keep interactions calm and professional, aiming to prevent minor disputes from escalating during the busy holiday period. Even so, officials stressed that alcohol testing would begin nationwide from the morning of Lunar New Year Day.

“There are no off-limits periods and no exceptions,” a traffic police representative said.

“The fact that it is Tết does not change the rules.”

Patrols will run continuously along National Highway 1, the country’s main north–south artery stretching from the northern province of Lạng Sơn to the southernmost Cà Mau.

Teams of three to five officers will rotate between mobile patrols, fixed checkpoints and mixed uniformed and plain-clothes operations.

Surveillance cameras on expressways and major roads will operate throughout the holiday, including newly installed AI-assisted systems in several areas.

“The cameras don’t take holidays. Drivers should keep that in mind,” the police representative said. — VNS