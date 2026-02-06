Việt Nam aims to train 10,000 cybersecurity specialists by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has set a target to train and deploy 10,000 highly skilled cybersecurity specialists by 2030 as part of a broader push to strengthen national digital security and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

The goal is set out in Plan 04 on information and data security, recently issued by the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science and Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Under the plan, 2026 is identified as a turning point, with authorities seeking what they describe as a "strong shift" in awareness and behaviour across the political system and society.

Legal and regulatory frameworks will be revised to encourage innovation, ease market entry for new firms and remove administrative bottlenecks.

The Government will develop a modern, integrated national cybersecurity infrastructure and will use large-scale training programmes to raise information security awareness among officials, Party members and the wider public.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to remain among the world’s top 20 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index compiled by the International Telecommunication Union.

A key pillar of the strategy is technological self-reliance.

The plan sets a target for 'Make in Việt Nam' cybersecurity products and services to account for more than half of the domestic market by the end of the decade, while laying the groundwork for exports that meet international standards.

Domestic firms and research institutions are expected to master core technologies in cybersecurity, data security and information protection within five years.

Looking further ahead to 2045, the plan outlines a strategic vision of a self-sustaining, globally competitive national cybersecurity ecosystem, supported by a new generation of leading experts and digital scientists with international-level expertise.

Responsibilities for implementing this plan have been divided among ministries and agencies.

The Central Public Security Party Committee is tasked with overseeing State management of cybersecurity and data protection, excluding military and defence-related domains.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security has been instructed to review and amend the Penal Code and administrative sanctions to address gaps in existing legislation and strengthen enforcement against cyber-related offences. These legal revisions are to be completed by March 2027.

The plan also tightens accountability within the political system.

Heads of agencies and organisations from the central Government to local authorities will be held directly responsible for serious cybersecurity incidents, particularly those involving leaks of State secrets caused by negligence or non-compliance with regulations.

Cybersecurity performance will be incorporated into annual evaluations of officials, with assessment results used as part of the criteria for rating leadership capacity and credibility. — VNS