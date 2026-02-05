President urges Phú Thọ to achieve breakthrough growth

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường stressed that Phú Thọ Province must strive to become a dynamic development hub of the northern midlands and mountainous region, with more modern infrastructure and industry, greener and more sustainable growth, and more humane social policies, pursuing rapid and strong development while ensuring that no one is left behind.

He was speaking on Thursday during a visit to extend Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to the provincial Party Committee, authorities, poor households, policy beneficiary families, disadvantaged workers and officers and soldiers of the armed forces in Phú Thọ.

President Cường praised the province’s socio-economic achievements in 2025. He said that Phú Thọ recorded an economic growth rate of 10.52 per cent, ranking fourth nationwide and leading the northern midlands and mountainous region, with its economic scale among the six localities with the strongest economic potential across the country.

Social welfare received due attention, with people’s material and spiritual living standards remaining stable and continuing to improve. Party building and efforts to strengthen the political system were promoted, while maintaining political and social stability, reinforcing national defence and security, and expanding external relations.

Notably, preparations and care for people during the Lunar New Year have been carried out effectively, with the province organising large-scale, well-structured and highly responsible gratitude and social welfare programmes.

The President urged Party committees and authorities at all levels in Phú Thọ to strictly implement the Party and State’s policies on improving people’s livelihoods, and to organise the Lunar New Year in a joyful, healthy, safe and economical manner.

He emphasised the need to pay special attention to policy beneficiaries, including Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, families of martyrs, people with meritorious services to the revolution, disadvantaged workers and poor households. He also called for the proper implementation of policies for the armed forces and their families, and for regular visits and encouragement for forces on duty during the holiday.

The President further requested the province to focus on fulfilling the goals and tasks set for 2026, the first year of implementing the resolutions of Party congresses at all levels and the 2026–30 five-year socio-economic development plan.

Priority should be given to carrying out the Central Party Committee’s directives on implementing the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, as well as preparing for organising elections to the 16th National Assembly and People’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

He expressed confidence that Phú Thọ would achieve rapid and sustainable development, successfully accomplishing the objectives of the new term and making increasingly important contributions to the country’s development.

On the occasion, President Cường presented Tết gifts to the provincial Party Committee, authorities and armed forces, and handed over 500 gift packages to poor households and another 500 to disadvantaged workers.

Earlier on Thursday, President Cường and his delegation visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to the Phú Thọ Province Military Command, Military Region 2 and Division 316.

Major General Trần Văn Bắc, commander of Military Region 2, said the regional command had established nine working delegations to inspect combat readiness, and to visit and present gifts to policy beneficiary families and units across the area.

The President pointed out Military Region 2 holds a strategically important position, with a long border shared with China and Laos. He therefore urged officers and soldiers to closely grasp the situation, maintain high readiness, modernise equipment and continue building a lean, strong and modern armed force.

During his visit to Division 316, President Cường called for continuous improvements in training quality, command capacity and operational planning skills at all levels, along with proactive logistics and technical support for both regular and unexpected missions. The division was urged to make effective use of existing weapons and equipment, adopt advanced scientific and technological achievements, and enhance combat readiness.

In addition, he stressed the importance of close coordination with local Party committees, authorities and forces, as well as readiness in personnel and equipment for disaster prevention, response and search and rescue operations.

On this occasion, the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) donated 50 houses and 200 Tết gift packages, while the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) also contributed 50 houses and Tết gifts for officers and soldiers of Military Region 2. — VNS