Vĩnh Long Province helps women develop livelihoods

VĨNH LONG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long has introduced a range of measures in recent years to help women build livelihoods and develop small businesses, contributing to improved incomes.

Its Women’s Union has rolled out various support models for economic development and start-ups, creating favourable conditions for women to build confidence and take greater control of their livelihoods.

Tailored to local conditions and specific target groups, these models enable participants to choose suitable development paths, increase income and realise their potential.

Many initiatives create jobs locally, allowing women to balance work with family responsibilities while fostering solidarity and mutual support within communities.

A typical example is a sewing group initiated by Nguyễn Thị Hồng Phương in Vĩnh Xuân Commune.

After more than 10 years in the sewing trade, starting with small-scale subcontracting, Phương gradually expanded the business, formed a sewing group and joined a local garment co-operative.

With support from local authorities and the Women’s Union, she has developed two workshops equipped with around 30 sewing machines.

They provide regular employment for women workers and monthly incomes of VNĐ3–7 million (US$115–270).

“I hope to continue receiving support from the authorities to invest in more machinery and expand markets so this model can develop more sustainably,” Phương said.

Lê Thị Thùy Linh, a member of the group, said she had previously stayed at home as a housewife but now earns VNĐ3–4 million ($115–154) per month. The work itself is light, flexible and suitable for older workers, she added.

According to the Women’s Union, with the goal of “For the comprehensive development of women”, chapters at all levels have launched movements such as “Women supporting each other in economic development” and “Vĩnh Long women pioneering start-ups and innovation”.

In 2017–25, some 8,400 women received start-up support, leading to the establishment of 54 co-operatives and 458 co-operative groups.

Last year, Women’s Union chapters across the province organised 34 vocational training courses for 1,530 workers, introduced jobs for more than 7,200 women and helped 15 people register for fixed-term employment overseas.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Thoa, chairwoman of the provincial Women’s Union, said Vĩnh Long currently has nearly 1,650 collective economic models, including almost 100 co-operatives led by women.

Following the country’s reorganisation of provinces and cities, conditions for developing distinctive products and expanding markets have become more favourable, she said.

Women-led start-ups are also closely linked to the use of local resources to raise product value and access wider markets.

Nguyễn Băng Nhi from Hương Mỹ Commune returned to her hometown after graduating from the University of Architecture HCM City to establish Cocohand, a coconut handicraft workshop.

At the outset, she received support from Women’s Union chapters at various levels, including training in business management and product presentation and a blank-cutting machine worth VNĐ40 million ($1,540).

Cocohand produces items such as coconut jewellery, paintings handbags and hats made from coconut fibre. All designs are self-developed, highlighting the natural colour and grain of the coconut shell.

After six years of operation, the workshop has developed more than 200 designs and supplies some 3,000 products a month, generating revenues of nearly VNĐ50 million ($1,930).

Three products have been recognised as three-star items under the national One Commune–One Product (OCOP) programme and are completing procedures for a four-star upgrade, with a view towards export.

“The coconut tree is a plant where nothing is wasted, as every part can be used to create new value,” Nhi said.

Alongside start-up support, the Women’s Union also works with departments and agencies to provide training, transfer technology and guide brand development and protection, while supporting the establishment of OCOP display booths.

It also prioritises preferential credit.

The Women’s Economic Development Support Fund operates in 81 of the province’s 124 communes and wards, and has 23,623 members and outstanding loans exceeding VNĐ270 billion ($10.4 million), according to its management.

Nguyễn Trúc Sơn, deputy chairman of the pprovinial People’s Committee and the fund, said it has enabled thousands of women to access loans, develop livelihoods and stabilise their lives.

He added that the expansion of women-led economic models has contributed to job creation, higher household incomes and sustainable poverty reduction, as well as new rural development and local economic growth. — VNS