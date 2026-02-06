Việt Nam sees record number of foreign tourist arrivals in first month of 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has welcomed 2.5 million international arrivals in the first month of 2026 – the highest monthly total ever recorded, according to the latest report from the National Statistics Office on Friday.

The number rose 21.4 per cent compared with the previous month and 18.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said the milestone figure is notable not only for its scale but also for the evolving growth structure across source markets.

Nearby Asian markets remained the backbone, accounting for around 1.8 million visitors, or more than 73 per cent of total arrivals, though growth varied across the region.

South Korea remained a key driver with nearly 490,000 arrivals, up about 26 per cent month-on-month and more than 17 per cent year-on-year. The market continues to expand steadily, reflecting the enduring appeal of beach resorts, golf tourism and family travel, alongside strong air connectivity between the two countries.

Japan recorded robust growth, rising 41 per cent month-on-month and 16.9 per cent year-on-year, signalling a strong recovery in the high-spending visitor segment. China, while down year-on-year, still generated nearly 460,000 visitors, ranking second only to South Korea.

In Southeast Asia, several markets posted strong gains: the Philippines grew by the most – at 75 per cent, Singapore 51.7 per cent, Indonesia 41.4 per cent, and Thailand 10.6 per cent. Cambodia was particularly notable, with arrivals tripling month-on-month and more than doubling year-on-year, reflecting the effectiveness of ASEAN tourism cooperation programmes and the advantages of proximity, affordability and convenient transport links.

India – a fast-growing potential market – surged 80.5 per cent year-on-year to nearly 88,000 visitors in January, highlighting Việt Nam's success in diversifying source markets.

Europe emerged as a bright growth spot, with around 424,000 arrivals, up more than 35 per cent month-on-month and nearly 60 per cent year-on-year. Russia, the UK, France and Germany all posted double-digit growth, while Russia and Poland saw particularly strong increases of 195.1 per cent and 98.7 per cent respectively.

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism attributed Europe’s growth to favourable visa policies, expanded direct flights and the appeal of long winter holidays in Việt Nam. European visitors also tend to stay longer and spend more, generating significant added value.

The Americas maintained steady growth with around 137,000 visitors, up 23 per cent month-on-month and 14.2 per cent year-on-year. The United States remained the leading long-haul market with more than 103,000 arrivals, rising 24.8 per cent month-on-month and 12 per cent year-on-year, reflecting its stability and limited seasonal fluctuation.

Arrivals from Oceania rose strongly to more than 81,000, up 42 per cent month-on-month and 13 per cent year-on-year, driven mainly by Australia with about 75,000 visitors.

Of the nearly 2.5 million international arrivals in January, air travel remained dominant, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the total, highlighting the recovery and expansion of international routes. Land arrivals nearly doubled year-on-year, reflecting strong travel flows from neighbouring and ASEAN countries at the start of the year, while cruise tourism – though a smaller segment – still grew by 30 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, strong growth from Northeast Asia, ASEAN, Europe and long-haul markets indicates that Việt Nam's visitor mix is becoming increasingly diverse and sustainable – a key foundation for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

From recovery to growth, competitiveness

The tourism authority described January’s record as the starting point of a new growth cycle for Việt Nam's tourism sector.

The industry is moving from recovery to improving growth quality and competitiveness. More open visa policies, expanded air connectivity, product innovation, and stronger promotion campaigns continue to play key roles in attracting international travellers.

The results reflect a combination of strategic factors reshaping Việt Nam's international tourism market.

Government measures to expand visa exemptions, extend temporary stays, introduce multi-entry e-visas, add more entry points for e-visa holders and streamline immigration procedures have made Việt Nam more accessible and flexible for travellers worldwide.

New flight routes and the recovery of long-haul services have improved accessibility from both traditional and emerging markets.

At the same time, political and social stability, strong public security and an image as a safe and friendly destination have become major competitive advantages. As global travellers increasingly prioritise safety and reliability, Việt Nam is widely regarded as a stable and welcoming destination, boosting traveller confidence and enhancing competitiveness.

Tourism promotion campaigns by the national tourism authority, localities and businesses in key and potential markets — alongside participation in major international tourism fairs and partnerships with media and global organisations — have strengthened Việt Nam's destination image across Southeast Asia.

A diverse range of tourism products continues to attract varied visitor segments, from beach, cultural, nature and urban tourism to newer offerings such as MICE, agricultural tourism, rail travel, medical and wellness tourism, golf tourism and film tourism.

Amid intensifying global competition and rapidly changing travel trends, Việt Nam's strong early-year performance stands out regionally and globally. Sustaining this momentum will require continued government support, inter-sector coordination and strong participation from localities and businesses to innovate, diversify products, improve experiences and build the national tourism brand.

The country targets to welcome 25 million foreign tourists in 2026, after the historic 22 million figure seen in 2025. — VNA/VNS