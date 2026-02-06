Chợ Rẫy Hospital opens Spring Flower Street

HCM CITY — Hundreds of patients, their relatives, and medical staff gathered to take photos and enjoy entertainment activities at the opening of Chợ Rẫy Hospital Spring Flower Street on Friday.

More than 30 popular singers, artists, celebrities and beauty queens participated in entertainment activities and presented gifts to disadvantaged patients on Friday morning, bringing a joyful atmosphere to welcome the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

All departments at the hospital have created 15 Tết-themed scenic spots decorated with many kinds of flowers and ornamental plants at the flower street at the hospital’s campus.

Dr. Phạm Thanh Việt, deputy director of the hospital, said that as a tertiary healthcare facility in the south, the hospital receives many critically-ill patients who have to undergo prolonged treatment.

Among them are many patients who cannot return home to enjoy Tết with their families. Therefore, the hospital organised a flower street to help these patients feel less lonely and have a happy Tết holiday, he said.

The spring flower street and entertainment activities brought laughter and eased anxiety for patients, their families, and medical staff.

Dr. Lê Tuấn Anh, director of the Oncology Centre of Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said that the medical staff at the Oncology Centre has created a miniature landscape themed “Caring - Sharing – Healing” to create a connection between doctors and medical staff of the centre with patients.

“Doctors always care for patients, share their difficulties, and hope that healing will not only be physical but also psychological,” Anh said.

Patients suffering from cancer diseases feel sadness and anxiety about their treatment, side effects of medication, financial difficulties, and challenges for their families, he said.

“We hope that they will feel less anxious and enjoy a peaceful and joyful atmosphere to welcome the New Year of the Horse,” he added.

Đặng Thị Ca, 89, from Quảng Ngãi Province, who is undergoing treatment for lung cancer, said that she felt very happy to dress in áo dài (traditional Vietnamese dress) to capture a moment filled with the vibrant colors of Tết. —VNS