Mekong Delta attracts Polish tourists for Tết

ĐỒNG THÁP — More than 70 Polish tourists have had the chance to experience the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival in the Mekong Delta Province of Đồng Tháp, learning how locals prepare for and celebrate this festival.

This is part of a tour programme themed "Người Tây Ăn Tết Miền Tây" (Westerners Celebrate Tết in the Southern region) by the travel company Vietluxtour on February 5.

The Polish tourists learned about traditional Vietnamese Tết through activities such as wrapping bánh tét (cylindrical sticky rice cakes), making coconut jam, receiving calligraphy letters, paying respect at ancestral altars and having 'Lunar New Year' meals with locals.

Miroslaw Borek, a tourist from Poland, said that he and his wife were impressed with the traditional way Vietnamese people celebrate Tết, something that they have never seen before in Europe.

He said the activities he experienced, such as crafting bánh tét, were remarkable, as well as the locals' kindness.

Wojciech Pawelec, another Polish tourist, said he was impressed with the Vietnamese Tết decorations and the atmosphere the festival brings. For him, it was a great experience, and he plans to recommend it to his friends when returning to Poland.

Trần Thế Dũng, general director of Vietluxtour, said that what tourists remember most is not only about the traditional Vietnamese Tết cuisine but also the feeling of being immersed in Vietnamese family life and living like a local during the first days of the New Year.

Adrianna Chwlewska, a Polish tour guide in Việt Nam, said that Việt Nam has recently become a popular tourist spot in Poland, with more and more Polish visitors seeking to travel here.

She said that Polish visitors are interested in Vietnamese landscapes, traditions, and daily life, including how locals celebrate festivals like Tết. She also mentioned that the unique way Vietnamese people celebrate Tết is special, which appeals to Polish visitors.

The operation of direct flights between the Polish capital, Warsaw, and HCM City has significantly reduced travel time between the two countries, she added.

Experts said that as Tết approaches, the international tourism market in the Mekong Delta is flourishing, highlighted by specialised, in-depth themed tourism products. This helps promote the culturally rich image of the Vietnamese Tết to international friends. — VNS