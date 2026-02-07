Đà Nẵng moves to turn Party Congress's resolution into benefits for people

ĐÀ NẴNG — As the recently concluded 14th National Party Congress set a strategic vision for national development in the new phase, authorities in central Đà Nẵng city are intensifying efforts to implement the Congress Resolution, aiming to promptly translate the Party’s guidelines and policies into tangible benefits for locals.

Prioritising development in mountainous areas

Trà Tân, a mountainous commune of Đà Nẵng, was formed following the merger of Trà Giác and Trà Tân communes of Bắc Trà My district, former Quảng Nam province. Covering 183.08 sq.km, it is home to more than 6,290 people, with ethnic minorities accounting for over 85 per cent of the population.

The commune continues to face socio-economic challenges, including underdeveloped infrastructure–particularly limited inter-village transport links–along with inadequate access to internet services, the national power grid, and mobile networks in some areas.

Nguyễn Hồng Lai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Trà Tân commune, said the committee has drawn up a plan to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, aiming to ensure that all local officials and Party members fully grasp the spirit of the Resolution and promptly work to translate it into practical results.

In the time ahead, local authorities will focus on upgrading transport and information technology infrastructure to support economic growth, developing farming zones, and promoting tourism linked with the preservation of historical sites, he stated.

Lai shared that the Trà Tân Party Committee has built an action plan tailored to the unique needs of a mountainous commune so as to reach the targets set by the commune’s Party Congress and improve residents’ life quality, thus contributing to national development.

Leveraging cultural and tourism advantages

Lương Đức Lin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thạnh Bình commune, said that in celebration of the successful 14th National Party Congress, Thạnh Bình will roll out a range of measures to foster socio-economic development.

Attention will be paid to capitalising on the advantages in garden-based and farm-based economic activities, supporting residents to develop medicinal plant gardens suited to local soil conditions, and promoting community-based tourism linked to national heritage sites.

The commune will also continue developing OCOP (One Commune, One Products) items and supporting cooperatives and small- and medium-sized enterprises to grow as in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development, Lin added.

An Hải ward, a key tourism and services hub of Đà Nẵng, is home to the world-renowned Mỹ Khê Beach and popular landmarks such as Cầu Rồng (Dragon Bridge), the Hàn River Bridge, and the Sơn Trà night market.

Nguyễn Thị Anh Thảo, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of An Hải ward, noted the local administration will step up the realisation of the guidelines, policies and resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, particularly in improving people’s living standards and developing tourism.

An Hải will also focus on the three key tasks set by its Party organisation, particularly facilitating the tourism economy and night-time economy, helping position Đà Nẵng as a desirable destination and a liveable city in Việt Nam, Thảo said. — VNA/VNS