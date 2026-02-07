GEOTEC HANOI 2026 international conference to take place in November

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will host the 6th International Conference on Geotechnics for Sustainable Infrastructure Development (GEOTEC HANOI 2026 – GH2026) on November 26-27, 2026, at the National Convention Centre.

The conference is jointly organised by FECON Corporation, the Việt Nam Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (VSSMGE), and the Chinese Institution of Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (CISMGE), under the patronage of the International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), the world’s leading professional body in the field.

GH2026 is expected to mark another major milestone, bringing together a large number of leading scientists, researchers and experts from around the world.

According to the oỏganising committee, the conference will focus on eight major thematic areas of foundations and ground engineering; tunnelling and underground space; ground improvement; landslides and erosion; geotechnical modelling and smart monitoring; offshore wind and coastal geotechnics; applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in geotechnical engineering; and geotechnical engineering for high-speed railways.

The conference will feature keynote lectures by eight internationally renowned professors from countries with advanced science and technology sectors, including Italy, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Japan and China.

The lectures are expected to deliver high academic value while highlighting emerging global trends in the discipline.

Notable presentations include “Landslide risk management empowered by artificial intelligence and digital twins” by Professor Limin Zhang (Hong Kong, China), and “Transportation geotechnics towards sustainable and resilient high-speed railways” by Professor Tatsuya Ishikawa (Japan).

After more than a decade of development, GEOTEC HANOI has become one of the leading international scientific conferences in Việt Nam and the wider region.

It is highly regarded by the academic community for its professional quality, scale of organisation and the topical relevance of its content.

Since its inaugural edition in 2011, the conference has been successfully held in Hà Nội in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2023, establishing itself as an important scientific forum for domestic and international scholars, researchers and engineers to exchange research findings and advanced technologies in geotechnical engineering.

According to the organisers, the GH2026 has so far received nearly 400 extended abstracts from scientists representing 36 countries across five continents, reflecting strong international interest in the event.

Accepted papers will be published in the electronic proceedings Lecture Notes in Civil Engineering by Springer, one of the world’s leading academic publishers, with indexing in the Scopus database.

Organisers say this offers an important opportunity for Vietnamese and international researchers to disseminate high-quality scientific work, contributing meaningfully to the global goal of sustainable infrastructure development.

The organising committee invites experts, scientists, organisations and businesses to submit papers and register for the conference in the coming month.

The deadline for abstract submission is December 31, 2025, while full papers must be submitted by March 30, 2026.— VNS