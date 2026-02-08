Việt Nam Fatherland Front cherishes OV contributions

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) always values and treasures the valuable contributions made by overseas Vietnamese (OVs), Chairwoman of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài affirmed, stressing that the Party and State consistently regard the OV community as an inseparable part and an important resource of the Vietnamese nation.

Speaking at a meeting honouring outstanding OV collectives and individuals in 2025 held in Hà Nội on Sunday, Hoài expressed her delight at the growing development of the community in terms of size, composition and potential. Many expatriates have achieved success, established their standing in host societies, some even entering politics, while others have earned global academic recognition. She noted that their achievements vividly reflect the enduring qualities of the Vietnamese people: perseverance, resilience and a constant aspiration to rise in life.

To translate Party guidelines into reality, a wide range of policies related to OVs have been implemented in an increasingly comprehensive and synchronised manner, better addressing legitimate aspirations of the community. Numerous legal documents have been issued to facilitate expats returning to live, work, study and conduct research in Việt Nam.

Through different periods, the VFF Central Committee has consistently paid special attention to the role, voice and valuable contributions of OVs in national construction and defence.

In the time ahead, the committee will urgently implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress through concrete programmes and solutions to promote the strength of great national unity. Hoài voiced confidence that Vietnamese living abroad will continue to turn towards the homeland, strengthen solidarity and contribute to building a prosperous, strong, civilised and happy country while accompanying the Party and State on the path of development in the new era.

She also called on representatives of OV communities to foster common ground, awaken self-reliance, confidence and national pride, and build a united and strong OV community from the very beginning of the new era. The Party, State and VFF hope to receive practical and breakthrough initiatives from expatriates to effectively unlock the community’s vast resources, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, knowledge-based, digital, green and circular economies, contributing to the goal of turning Việt Nam into a high-income developed country by 2045.

Hoài praised achievements in OV affairs with the pioneering role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, along with coordination across the political system. She urged the agencies to further strengthen support for overseas Vietnamese while creating motivation for continued contributions to national development.

The VFF Central Committee will continue coordinating with the MoFA and relevant agencies to expand engagement, information exchange and support for OVs, study and absorb their recommendations, and improve policies in line with national development needs and the growing scale and diversity of the community.

On the occasion, the committee presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals abroad for mobilising and uniting OVs to participate in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the VFF.

Reporting on the community’s situation in 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said that about 6.5 million Vietnamese living in more than 130 countries and territories have not only increased in number but also significantly improved their legal status and social prestige in host countries. A notable highlight is the surge in intellectual resources as many expatriate experts, scholars and entrepreneurs increasingly assert Việt Nam’s presence on international forums, from advanced laboratories to leading multinational corporations.

Remittances in 2025 reached about US$18 billion, becoming an important economic resource and a vivid testament to strong bonds between expatriates and the homeland, she added. OVs also contributed more than 2,300 comments to the draft Political Report to the 14th National Party Congress and donated over VNĐ45 billion ($1.73 million) to support disaster-hit people at home.

At the event, OV representatives proposed establishing regional networks of young expatriate representatives to enhance connectivity, promote youth potential, and support the VFF in effectively mobilising OV resources in line with deep international integration. — VNA/VNS