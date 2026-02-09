Japan, Đà Nẵng trust partnership strengthened

ĐÀ NẴNG – The foundation of prolonged commitment on investment capital from Japan to the central city was built from friendliness and trust from local people to the Japanese education system, and many graduate Japanese language students are working in companies and universities in the central city.

The Head of the Japanese General Consulate, Mori Takero, stressed at the celebration ceremony of the 66 th birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito in the city organised by the Japanese General Consulate Office in Đà Nẵng.

He said: “His Majesty will be 66 on February 23 rd, and I would like to celebrate his birthday with all the people in Việt Nam in line with traditional Vietnamese Tết (lunar New Year) celebration later this month.”

“His Majesty the Emperor was invited to Việt Nam with visits in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Hội An, Huế and HCM City.in 2009. We have witnessed the great development of Việt Nam and the central region since his visit 17 years ago,” Mori said.

“Mikazuki Japanese Resorts&Spa Đà Nẵng, the biggest investment from Japan to Đà Nẵng is a typical evidence for the development in the region. Last year, the second phase of the project started in providing premier international standard service in the city,” he said.

“Đà Nẵng has launched the International Finance Centre and Japan is also very interested in the centre. The construction of Liên Chiểu Port project and the establishment of a Free Trade Zone also draw attraction from Japan as well.”

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Trần Chí Cường said Japanese businesses and organisations have played an important role in co-operation and investment in Đà Nẵng and central Việt Nam.

He said the relationship between Japan and Việt Nam was promoted as a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties of the two countries in 2023.

“We have to continue support and co-operation with Japanese partners and Đà Nẵng will remain as a trust partner and an attractive destination for investors and tourists from Japan,” Cường shared.

He added Japanese investment listed as top-leading FDI with 280 projects worth US$1.28 billion.

Đà Nẵng, in merger with Quảng Nam Province, had inked memorandums of understanding on investment and cooperation with Yokohama, Kawasaki, Nagasaki, Kisarazu, Kinokawa and Sakai and built relationships with 20 other cities in Japan including Mitsuke, Kagoshima, Okayama, Kobe, Yaidu, Fukuoka and Ohtawara.

In 2023, the Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko paid visits to Đà Nẵng City and former Quảng Nam Province as part of the official trip to Việt Nam.

Japanese experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had supported Hội An ancient town by restoring the iconic Japanese Bridge in the Old Quarter of Hội An. Local people in Hội An still preserve three tombs of Japanese traders who died in Hội An in the 17th century in Cẩm Châu Commune.

Annual ‘Japan-Việt Nam Festival and Cultural Exchange events are organised in Đà Nẵng, Hội An, Huế City. VNS