Northern region continues with severe cold, some areas below 3°C

HÀ NỘI — Cold air is currently affecting the northern, north central and central regions, causing rain, showers and thunderstorms in some places on Monday, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Due to the influence of cold air, areas from Hà Tĩnh to Đà Nẵng City and the eastern parts of provinces from Quảng Ngãi to Gia Lai will experience rain, moderate rain in places, with heavy rain and thunderstorms locally. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts.

Temperatures in the northern region on Monday range from about 11-14°C, highlands 7-10°C, with some places below 5°C. The north central region mostly 13-16°C.

Cold air will continue to affect other areas in the central region. On land, northeasterly winds will be strong at level two or three, and level three or four near the coast.

The northern region will see rain, showers and thunderstorms in several places today. The weather will be severely cold, with freezing cold in highlands. High mountain areas should beware of possible frost and snow.

From Thanh Hóa to Huế City, there will be rain, showers and thunderstorms locally with cold weather. Some northern areas severely cold.

The lowest temperatures during this cold air spell in the northern region will mostly be 10-13°C, highlands 7-10°C, some high mountain areas below 3°C; north central region mostly 12-15°C; from Quảng Trị to Huế City mostly 15-18°C.

In Hà Nội, early morning and midday on Monday will see rain and showers, with severely cold weather. Lowest temperatures mostly 10-13°C.

In the Gulf of Tonkin, northeasterly winds strong at level five, up to level six at times; choppy seas with waves of 2-3m high.

Waters from south of Quảng Trị to Đắk Lắk will have northeasterly winds level six, gusting level seven or eight; choppy seas and waves of 3-5m high.

Waters from Khánh Hòa to Cà Mau, including waters west of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Special Zone, will have northeasterly winds strong at level six and rough seas.

Southern region enjoys sunny days, scattered showers at night and light winds. Lowest temperatures 21-24°C. Highest temperatures 30-33°C, some places above 33°C.

HCM City has sunny days, scattered showers at night with light winds. Lowest temperatures 22-24°C. Highest temperatures 30-32°C. — VNS