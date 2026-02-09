Homeland Spring 2026: OVs connect with roots, advance with nation

HÀ NỘI — On the sidelines of the Homeland Spring 2026, overseas Vietnamese shared heartfelt reflections on the sacred moments of the Lunar New Year (Tết) that draws them back to the homeland with deep affection and hope.

Expressing pride and honour at attending the programme, Trần Phú Thuận, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia, said the event has become a meaningful spiritual gift for more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living, studying and working abroad.

Having joined the Homeland Spring programme for several times, Thuận said each visit felt “like coming home,” as he clearly sensed the Party and State leaders’ sincere care and deep concern for overseas Vietnamese. The programme also provides an opportunity for leaders to directly listen to expatriates’ opinions and aspirations, helping refine policies on overseas Vietnamese affairs in a more practical and effective manner.

He noted that the 2026 programme was especially significant as it took place amid nationwide pride following the successful 14th National Party Congress. The Vietnamese community in Russia, he said, pays close attention to the three strategic breakthroughs on institutions, human resources and infrastructure, seen as a solid tripod for rapid and sustainable national development. Human resources play the central role, while institutions and infrastructure create enabling conditions for talents to flourish.

In this context, Thuận stressed that overseas Vietnamese in Russia increasingly recognise their responsibility in the new era of development. Each individual, he said, should strive to excel and fully harness personal strengths to make tangible contributions to the homeland.

Sharing similar sentiments, Lê Thị Thương, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Japan’s Kansai region and Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam – Japan Friendship Association, said returning home, especially during the warm and sacred Homeland Spring atmosphere, always brings special emotions. She described the programme as both a cultural-political event and a spiritual bond that helps expatriates feel the enduring warmth and inclusiveness of national solidarity.

Thương added that Việt Nam’s strong dynamism, combined with its preservation of cultural identity, has enhanced its image as a peaceful, stable and attractive destination for cooperation. Above all, national unity and a humane, responsible international posture remain sources of pride she shares with Japanese friends and partners.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Thị Liên, head of the Vietnamese Language Club in Malaysia and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women’s Association, highlighted Homeland Spring as a meeting point not only between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland, but also among overseas communities themselves.

She expressed her hope for more effective policies to mobilise overseas resources, especially intellectuals and entrepreneurs, while supporting integration, cultural preservation and Vietnamese language education for younger generations worldwide. — VNA/VNS