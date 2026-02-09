Hanoi Metro adjusts peak hours, train schedules on two urban railway lines

HÀ NỘI – Hanoi Railway Company Limited (Hanoi Metro) has announced that to better meet rising passenger travel demand, especially during peak hours, it will adjust peak-hour time frames and apply new train schedules on both urban railway Line 2A Cát Linh–Hà Đông and Line 3.1 Nhổn–Hà Nội Station from February 9.

Under the new arrangement, peak hours will be from 6.30 to 9am and from 16.30 to 19.30, with a train frequency of six minutes per trip. Previously, peak hours were from 6.30 to 8.30am and from 16.30 to 18.30.

During off-peak periods from 5.30 to 6am and from 9am to 16:30, trains will operate at 10-minute intervals. From 19:30 to 22:00, the frequency will be adjusted to 15 minutes per trip, compared to the previous 10-minute interval. Operating hours on both urban railway lines will remain unchanged, from 5:30 to 22:00 daily.

On weekends and public holidays, trains on both urban railway Line 2A and Line 3.1 (elevated section) will operate at a uniform frequency of 10 minutes per trip throughout the day.

According to Hanoi Metro, the implementation of the new timetable is a necessary adjustment in line with the municipal People’s Committee's Decision No. 01/2026/QD-UBND on regulations governing road transport operations in the city. The adjustment aims to optimise transport capacity and provide passengers with a safer, more convenient and environmentally friendly travel experience, particularly during peak hours with high passenger volumes.

From February 1, Hanoi Metro officially applied a fully integrated ticketing system featuring personal identification, electronic authentication and biometric recognition on urban railway Line 3.1 Nhổn–Hà Nội Station. Since November 2025, the same system has been deployed on urban railway Line 2A Cát Linh–Hà Đông.

Alongside this, the company has expanded and diversified cashless payment methods through partnerships with multiple payment service providers. Passengers can use the Hanoi Metro application to pay via domestic bank accounts or cards, international Visa cards, and e-wallets such as MoMo, ShopeePay and VNPT Money, offering greater convenience during travel.

Hanoi Metro is also coordinating with partners to implement incentive programmes encouraging cashless payments. Passengers using international Visa cards at ticket gates will receive a 100 per cent fare discount until February 28. Those purchasing single-journey tickets via the Hanoi Metro application will enjoy a full fare discount until March 21, applicable only on urban railway Line 3.1 Nhổn–Hà Nội Station.

In addition, passengers paying for single-journey tickets via ShopeePay will receive a 99 per cent discount for the first 10 tickets each month, valid until February 28. MoMo users entering the code “METROHN” will receive one free single-journey ticket, with a maximum value of VNĐ10,000. Passengers paying via VNPT Money will be eligible for a 100 per cent fare discount for up to five trips per passenger, applicable until February 16.

Meanwhile, elderly passengers aged 60 and above, children under six years old, persons with disabilities and members of poor households are entitled to free travel in accordance with current regulations and policies of Hà Nội. VNA/VNS