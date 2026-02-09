HCM City-based university supports students’ Tết homecoming

HCM CITY — More than 200 students and pupils were assisted in returning home for Tết (Lunar New Year) under the “Spring Journey” programme launched by the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) on February 8.

The send-off ceremony took place at the VNU-HCM Dormitory, organised by the Centre for Dormitory and Urban Area Management in coordination with the Youth Union and student affairs units.

Now in its third year, the programme supports disadvantaged students studying far from home by easing travel costs and helping them reunite with their families during Tết.

Speaking at the event, VNU-HCM chancellor Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai said the university always seeks to understand and share the difficulties faced by students, particularly those experiencing financial hardship.

She noted that in 2025, many students’ families were severely affected by natural disasters and flooding, forcing some students to suspend their studies temporarily, return home to support their families, or cope with the loss of loved ones.

“For this reason, VNU-HCM has continued to maintain the programme, along with other student support initiatives, in the hope that no student will have to abandon their studies due to economic difficulties,” she said.

She encouraged students to enjoy the holiday with peace of mind, take time to rest and recharge, and return to their studies with renewed energy after Tết.

This year’s programme has a total budget of VNĐ900 million (US$34,700), including VNĐ400 million ($15,400) sponsored by PVcomBank.

In 2026, the initiative supported 204 students and pupils from the High School for the Gifted, VNU-HCM member universities, and 10 external colleges and universities currently residing at the VNU-HCM Dormitory.

Buses will travel through eight localities: Lâm Đồng, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, Quảng Ngãi, Đà Nẵng, Huế and Quảng Trị, while an additional 74 students received travel tickets to other provinces.

A new feature this year is financial support for return trips to HCM City after the Tết holiday, helping students better plan their studies and reduce post-holiday financial pressure.

Representing participating students, Huỳnh Minh Quang from the University of Economics and Law, a native of Đắk Lắk Province, said the programme provided timely support, especially for students from central Việt Nam, where many families have been affected by recent storms and floods.

“For many of us, the journey home before Tết is not just a trip, but a long-awaited reunion after a year of studying far from home,” he said, adding that rising transport costs had led some students to consider staying in the city instead of returning home.

Alongside the Spring Journey programme, VNU-HCM also organised Tết care activities for students remaining in the city.

Nearly 60 students staying at the dormitory during the holiday each received VNĐ1 million ($38.5) in meal support and a Tết gift worth VNĐ300,000 ($11.6).

During the 2026 Lunar New Year period, nearly 1,700 students across VNU-HCM benefited from various support programmes, with total funding reaching nearly VNĐ1.6 billion ($61,700), highlighting the university’s commitment to student welfare and social responsibility. — VNS