Society

Helping hands

February 09, 2026 - 16:24
An AI-powered robotic glove developed by researchers at Thủy Lợi University enables hand rehabilitation, offering a cost-effective, locally-tailored solution to help patients regain motor functions. The initiation allows doctors to control the glove and assist patients during rehabilitation.

Society

Việt Nam Fatherland Front cherishes OV contributions

Speaking at a meeting honouring outstanding OV collectives and individuals in 2025 held in Hanoi on February 8, Chairwoman of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thi Minh Hoài highlighted that overseas Vietnamese's achievements vividly reflect the enduring qualities of the Vietnamese people: perseverance, resilience and a constant aspiration to rise in life.

