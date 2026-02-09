Helping hands

An AI-powered robotic glove developed by researchers at Thủy Lợi University enables hand rehabilitation, offering a cost-effective, locally-tailored solution to help patients regain motor functions. The initiation allows doctors to control the glove and assist patients during rehabilitation.
Along with shifts in history and national culture, the Lunar New Year festival in Hà Nội has undergone clear changes across different periods. Nevertheless, old and new Tết share many core values in common.
Nguyễn Đình Hòa from the Việt Nam Institute of Economics and World Economy said poverty reduction in the next few years should not be measured simply by whether households are removed from official lists, but by their capacity to withstand risks and sustain livelihoods.
Based on responses from over 1,000 workers and employers nationwide, 40 per cent of employees believe that a stable job must ensure clear and fully paid salaries, bonuses, and insurance benefits delivered on time.
HCM City authorities have ordered an urgent tightening of oversight on the production, sale and advertising of cosmetics, with a sharp focus on online platforms and livestream commerce, as Việt Nam’s fast-growing beauty market faces rising cases of counterfeit and unsafe products.
Speaking at a meeting honouring outstanding OV collectives and individuals in 2025 held in Hanoi on February 8, Chairwoman of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thi Minh Hoài highlighted that overseas Vietnamese's achievements vividly reflect the enduring qualities of the Vietnamese people: perseverance, resilience and a constant aspiration to rise in life.