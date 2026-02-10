Politics & Law
Home Society

Trains resume across Long Biên Bridge after the incident

February 10, 2026 - 08:12
Trains from Hà Nội to Hải Phòng and vice versa run across Long Biên Bridge. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Trains officially resumed running across Long Biên Bridge on Monday evening after seven days closing of incident recorded.

The railway sector also updated timetables and routes between Hà Nội and Hải Phòng in both directions.

On February 9, train HP2 on the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng route arrived at Hà Nội Station as usual.

Trains LP7/LP8 on the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng/Hải Phòng–Hà Nội routes depart from and terminate at Long Biên Station. Passengers travelling with motorcycles are required to go to Gia Lâm Station to board trains.

From February 10, nine trains from Hải Phòng to Hà Nội and vice versa are operating normally.

Previously, immediately after an incident was recorded on the evening of February 2, the railway sector closed the Hà Nội–Gia Lâm section and adjusted the routes of passenger and freight trains through the area to ensure the safety of the structure and traffic.

For the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng route in particular, passengers were picked up and dropped off at Gia Lâm Station in order to minimise disruption. — VNS

 

Society

Helping hands

An AI-powered robotic glove developed by researchers at Thủy Lợi University enables hand rehabilitation, offering a cost-effective, locally-tailored solution to help patients regain motor functions. The initiation allows doctors to control the glove and assist patients during rehabilitation.
Society

Japan, Đà Nẵng trust partnership strengthened

The foundation of prolonged commitment on investment capital from Japan to the central city was built from friendliness and trust from local people to the Japanese education system, and many graduate Japanese language students are working in companies and universities in the central city.

