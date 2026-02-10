Tết message from G4 ambassadors

Like Tết, football brings people together from ages and backgrounds, capturing the spirit of togetherness, joy and hope. With Tết just around the corner, the Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires to Việt Nam from the G4 countries: New Zealand, Canada, Norway and Switzerland, took to the football pitch to join the festivities and extend their New Year greetings to people across the country.
At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain and expand cooperation, viewing this as an important starting point for long-term coordination in book printing and distribution, contributing to spreading educational and knowledge values to the community.
Cẩm Thạch, a remote mountainous commune located about 94km from Thanh Hóa City centre, spans more than 106 sq.m after a recent administrative merger and is home to nearly 32,000 residents, mostly from Kinh and Mường ethnic groups.
PM Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that the Party, State and Government always pay attention and direct thorough Tết care, ensuring necessary conditions for people to enjoy Spring and celebrate Tết, bringing social welfare policies to life.
The Việt Nam Railways has worked to master and integrate various technologies for existing train dispatching information systems, aiming for technological autonomy and readiness to manage and master technology transfers for railway projects.
The decree also regulates the aviation authority to take responsibility to develop, issue and implement annual aviation safety monitoring programme for planes, flying activities, airports and other fields as reguations.
In the final days before Tết, while families decorate their homes and plan reunions, thousands of domestic helpers in big cities are working from dawn until late night, meeting a surge in demand that has turned the Lunar New Year into the busiest and most lucrative, time of their year.