Home Society

Tết message from G4 ambassadors

February 10, 2026 - 17:42
Like Tết, football brings people together from ages and backgrounds, capturing the spirit of togetherness, joy and hope. With Tết just around the corner, the Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires to Việt Nam from the G4 countries: New Zealand, Canada, Norway and Switzerland, took to the football pitch to join the festivities and extend their New Year greetings to people across the country.

Society

From subsidy-era capital to innovation hub

As Việt Nam approaches key political milestones, Hà Nội’s reinvention – from subsidy-era capital to innovation hub – highlights the changing priorities of a fast modernising economy.
Society

Railway sector masters signalling information system

The Việt Nam Railways has worked to master and integrate various technologies for existing train dispatching information systems, aiming for technological autonomy and readiness to manage and master technology transfers for railway projects.
Society

Demand for domestic helpers spikes in cities ahead of Tết

In the final days before Tết, while families decorate their homes and plan reunions, thousands of domestic helpers in big cities are working from dawn until late night, meeting a surge in demand that has turned the Lunar New Year into the busiest and most lucrative, time of their year.

