Tết message from G4 ambassadors

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Like Tết, football brings people together from ages and backgrounds, capturing the spirit of togetherness, joy and hope. With Tết just around the corner, the Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires to Việt Nam from the G4 countries: New Zealand, Canada, Norway and Switzerland, took to the football pitch to join the festivities and extend their New Year greetings to people across the country.