Việt Nam, Cuba strengthen cooperation in educational publishing

HAVANA — A delegation from the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) paid a working visit to Cuba from February 3 - 9 to step up professional cooperation with the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education following the cooperation agreement signed by the two sides in April last year.

During a working session with Cuban Vice Minister of Higher Education Reynaldo Veláquez Zaldivar, the two sides discussed coordination to support Cuba in printing and distributing books in the coming period, while enhancing information exchange and sharing experience in the publishing sector.

In an open and cordial atmosphere, the Cuban vice minister expressed his sincere thanks to the VEPH for its support in printing the book A Nation as a University as well as a publication commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. He stressed that cooperation with the Vietnamese publisher is currently one of the ministry's most significant international cooperation activities.

Despite the geographical distance between the two countries, Việt Nam has provided active and timely support in editing and publishing, demonstrating its sincere affection and strong determination to cooperate with Cuba, the Vice Minister noted.

He also said that the Vietnamese delegation’s visit at a time when Cuba is facing many difficulties is vivid proof of Việt Nam’s steadfast and faithful solidarity with the Cuban people.

For his part, Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, head of the VEPH delegation reaffirmed his unit’s commitment to continuing support for Cuba in book printing and publishing. He said that 7,000 copies of the book have been completed and fully delivered to Cuba, adding that the publishing house will continue printing the book marking Fidel Castro’s 100th birthday in the near future.

Tùng emphasised that strengthening cooperation and support for the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education is an “order from the heart,” recalling Fidel Castro’s immortal words: “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood.”

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain and expand cooperation, viewing this as an important starting point for long-term coordination in book printing and distribution, contributing to spreading educational and knowledge values to the community.

During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation also worked with GeMes Group under the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, and toured several educational institutions in Havana. — VNA/VNS