Tết on duty for the “white-coated soldiers”

Amid the joyful reunions of the early days of the Lunar New Year, doctors at the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Hospital Đồng Hới in Quảng Trị Province maintain strict round-the-clock duty to ensure uninterrupted emergency care, medical treatment and public health services throughout the Tết holiday.

To ensure uninterrupted medical examination and treatment services during Tết, department leaders proactively manage operations and arrange staff accordingly.

In her first Lunar New Year on duty at the hospital, nurse Dương Khánh Quỳnh of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation felt some initial nervousness but quickly adapted to the pace of work.

Midwife Phan Thị Thu Bình of the Obstetrics Unit shares her joy after welcoming a newborn during Tết.

While many families gather for reunion meals, doctors and medical staff here remain dedicated to their duties, staying on 24-hour shifts to ensure uninterrupted emergency and treatment services for patients.

The family of Lê Tuấn Linh and Đặng Thị Thùy from Đồng Hới Ward welcomed their newborn during Tết at the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Hospital Đồng Hới. Throughout their stay, they received attentive and dedicated care from the hospital’s medical staff.