Bắc's homecoming goal rush banquet for family, supporters and neighbours

NGHỆ AN — Fresh from finishing as top scorer at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, Nguyễn Đình Bắc scored a heartfelt homecoming as he returned to his native Nghệ An Province to a warm welcome from neighbours and throngs of fans.

To mark the occasion, Bắc’s family laid on 180 banquet tables on January 28, inviting more than 1,800 relatives and neighbours to thank them for their support throughout his football journey.

Bắc’s father, Nguyễn Đình Ấp, 49, said the celebration was held at the Hưng Yên Bắc 2 hamlet stadium in Yên Trung Commune. It is where villagers regularly gather to cheer Bắc when he plays and where he first learned to kick a football.

The party stemmed from Bắc’s wish to express his gratitude for the support and sharing of his neighbours, from the time he was unknown to when he wore the national team jersey.

According to Ấp, from childhood to adulthood, whenever Bắc played for his club as well as for the youth and national teams, relatives, neighbours and friends always gathered to watch and cheer him on, either in person or on television. The family felt deeply grateful and unanimously decided to prepare a feast to show their appreciation, despite their limited resources.

Initially, the family planned for 100 tables but later decided to add another 80 due to the large number of relatives, friends and fans attending. The number of guests that afternoon was expected to reach 1,800.

From early morning, the atmosphere in the hamlet was bustling. People in the commune lent a hand, helping the host set up tents, arrange tables and chairs and prepare food.

Nguyễn Tú, 56, a neighbour of the family, said he was surprised and moved by the invitation.

"Not everyone who achieves success thinks of returning to thank their neighbours so respectfully," Tú said, adding that his entire family would attend the celebration.

In the memory of Tú and many people in Yên Trung Commune, Bắc was a gentle, polite yet determined boy. He recalled the period of 2015–2016, when Bắc was small and physically disadvantaged, often falling on the field and drawing sympathy from everyone.

"To get to where he is today is a long journey, especially thanks to the hard work and encouragement of his mother," Tú said.

Phạm Thị Cúc, 60, said people cherish Bắc not only for his talent on the field but also for his respectful and considerate nature. Despite his fame, whenever he returns to his hometown, the striker born in 2004 maintains his polite demeanour and avoids creating distance.

At the recently concluded AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia, Bắc shone as the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, becoming the first Vietnamese player to win an individual award at an Asian final tournament.

The party was not only an expression of thanks but also became an early year-end celebration, strengthening community bonds among the people of Yên Trung ahead of the Lunar New Year. — VNS